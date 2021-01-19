Stevens boys fend off gritty Douglas squad, pull away in fourth

No matter how hard the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team tried to create distance between itself and Douglas, the Raiders just couldn’t shake off the Patriots.
Stevens held the lead for the vast majority of the game, building as much as a nine-point advantage but spending most of the contest ahead by even less. It took until the fourth quarter, where it made multiple stops on defense and answered with buckets on offense, that it pulled away for a 62-51 victory over Douglas in Class AA action Tuesday at Stevens High School.
“I wouldn’t say we were great defensively tonight. We did force them to take some tough shots,” Raiders head coach Chris Stoebner said. “I didn’t think they shot it as well as maybe they have, because they did have some open looks, but when we needed to get stops at the end, we did.”
Kaden Lemer scored a game-high 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting and added nine rebounds and five assists for Stevens (5-4), which has won three straight. Ben Goldy tallied 14 points, while Charles Christensen chipped in 10 points and stole three passes.
Darrell Knight and Kolin Ray paced Douglas (4-6) with 10 points each, while Ray collected three steals.
“We could’ve rebounded and probably talked a little more on the defensive side, but otherwise we played pretty good defense,” Lemer said. “We had our best defenders guard (Douglas). Jordan (Eberlain) and Jaden (Haefs) have won us games because of their defense and they did their jobs tonight, and won us the game.”
A free throw in the opening seconds wound up being the Patriot’s only lead as Lemer responded with five of his squad’s first seven points, all in a row. Haefs hit a 3-pointer later in the first quarter to give the Raiders their largest lead of the first 24 minutes at 14-5. David Severson drilled a 3 of his own and Dylan Schelske went three-for-three at the free-throw line after being fouled on a perimeter jump shot to keep Douglas’ deficit close, 16-13, heading into the second frame.
Lemer dished a behind-the-back pass to Goldy, who put away the basket, and scored himself to stretch Stevens’ advantage back out to seven at 24-17, but Kyle Shields tallied a bucket before Nathan Divis grabbed an offensive rebound and finished at the hoop for Douglas to cut it back down to a three-point margin.
After Ray went one-for-two at the line, Malik Motley hit a jumper to make it a one-point contest, 27-26, with 30 seconds to play in the first half. The Patriots went back on offense in the waning seconds with a chance to pull ahead, but Easton Ogle managed to steal away the ball and notched a layup before the halftime buzzer to make it 29-26 Raiders at the break.
“They hit some tough shots. They answered us,” Stoebner said. “But we’re not to that point yet where we have that killer instinct, when you get up eight, 10 (points) and you have a chance to put a team away. We’re not quite there yet.”
Following Haefs’ deep 3-pointer to begin the third quarter, the two squads traded baskets through the first five and a half minutes of the frame until neither team managed to score on five straight possessions each. Christsensen ended the drought with a baseline jumper with 41 seconds left and Ogle drained a layup as Stevens entered the fourth quarter up 46-38.
Connor Sauvage converted on a shot from beyond the arc to cut Douglas’ deficit to 48-43 with 5:49 remaining in regulation, but that was as close as the Patriots got as Stevens answered with a layup from Lemer and a trio of free throws by Goldy for a 10-point lead. Sauvage followed with a second 3 before Goldy and Eberlain scored on back-to-back possessions to extend the Raiders’ advantage to its largest of the night at 59-48 with 1:41 to play, and help seal the win.
“It took a lot more ball movement and (being) more together as an offensive team,” Lemer said of the fourth quarter. “We played well on both ends, but offensively we just have to move the ball a little more to score and do what we want to do.”
Stevens hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 7:30 p.m. Friday and O’Gorman at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while Douglas hosts Pierre T.F. Riggs at 7 p.m. Friday.
“That’s what’s been winning us games during this streak we’re on here the last four games and being in the last seven, is defense. We’ve held teams right around 50 points,” Stoebner said. “I said to the guys, if we can get to 60 points offensively and keep playing defense, we’re going to win a lot of games, and it was one of those tonight.”