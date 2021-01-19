Stevens boys fend off gritty Douglas squad, pull away in fourth

Following Haefs’ deep 3-pointer to begin the third quarter, the two squads traded baskets through the first five and a half minutes of the frame until neither team managed to score on five straight possessions each. Christsensen ended the drought with a baseline jumper with 41 seconds left and Ogle drained a layup as Stevens entered the fourth quarter up 46-38.

Connor Sauvage converted on a shot from beyond the arc to cut Douglas’ deficit to 48-43 with 5:49 remaining in regulation, but that was as close as the Patriots got as Stevens answered with a layup from Lemer and a trio of free throws by Goldy for a 10-point lead. Sauvage followed with a second 3 before Goldy and Eberlain scored on back-to-back possessions to extend the Raiders’ advantage to its largest of the night at 59-48 with 1:41 to play, and help seal the win.

“It took a lot more ball movement and (being) more together as an offensive team,” Lemer said of the fourth quarter. “We played well on both ends, but offensively we just have to move the ball a little more to score and do what we want to do.”

Stevens hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 7:30 p.m. Friday and O’Gorman at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while Douglas hosts Pierre T.F. Riggs at 7 p.m. Friday.

“That’s what’s been winning us games during this streak we’re on here the last four games and being in the last seven, is defense. We’ve held teams right around 50 points,” Stoebner said. “I said to the guys, if we can get to 60 points offensively and keep playing defense, we’re going to win a lot of games, and it was one of those tonight.”

