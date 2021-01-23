Stevens boys fended off by O’Gorman in loss

O’Gorman opened the contest on an 8-0 run, thanks in part to three buckets by Alpers, and a 3-pointer from Reece Arbogast made it a quick 11-2 game. Easton Ogle tallied a layup and Haefs drilled a 3 to cut Stevens’ deficit to four before Renshaw drained a shot from beyond the arc to give the Knights a 19-12 advantage after one quarter.

Charles Christensen hit a corner 3-pointer to start the second frame, and following Meylor’s basket, converted on a 2-point jump shot before Lemer notched four consecutive points to level the contest at 21-apiece with 6:23 to play until halftime. After the Raiders went 0-for-2 at the line with a chance to claim their first lead, the Knights scored back-to-back buckets and held a 29-26 advantage at the break.

“Teams that just get after us defensively and are physical, they wear us down,” Stoebner said. “We did a better job taking care of the ball today, but they just wore us down.”

O’Gorman nearly repeated its first quarter surge by tallying seven straight to begin the third quarter and build a 10-point lead. Stevens got back within four when Haefs and Ogle scored, and Lemer followed by draining two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, but the Knights responded with seven in a row to make it 44-36 heading into the final frame.