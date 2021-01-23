Stevens boys fended off by O’Gorman in loss

The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team battled back from a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 21-21 early in the second quarter.
Two free throws gave them their chance to move ahead, but they never did, as both shots missed, O’Gorman retook the lead and never relinquished it as the Knights slowly pulled away from the Raiders and secured a 62-43 victory in Class AA action Saturday on the road.
“When you play against really good teams, you’ve got to be able to score points,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “Our defense has been pretty good through this run here, they really have, but if we can’t put enough points on the board we’re asking a lot out of our defense, near perfection on the defensive end. You can’t do that.”
Jaden Haefs scored a team-high 12 points for the Raiders (5-6) on 5 of 12 shooting, while Kaden Lemer added 10 points, four assists and two steals. Stevens shot 41.5% from the floor.
David Alpers and Eddie Meylor, both 6-foot-6 forwards, combined for 32 points as Alpers tallied a game-high 18 points on 9 of 12 shooting and Meylor added 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Ben Renshaw chipped in 10 points for the Knights (6-4), who shot 53.8% from the floor.
“We didn’t want them to get such easy baskets inside,” Stoebner said. “But through three quarters, they were scoring, and as long as we were matching them or holding their guards in check, we were in the game.”
O’Gorman opened the contest on an 8-0 run, thanks in part to three buckets by Alpers, and a 3-pointer from Reece Arbogast made it a quick 11-2 game. Easton Ogle tallied a layup and Haefs drilled a 3 to cut Stevens’ deficit to four before Renshaw drained a shot from beyond the arc to give the Knights a 19-12 advantage after one quarter.
Charles Christensen hit a corner 3-pointer to start the second frame, and following Meylor’s basket, converted on a 2-point jump shot before Lemer notched four consecutive points to level the contest at 21-apiece with 6:23 to play until halftime. After the Raiders went 0-for-2 at the line with a chance to claim their first lead, the Knights scored back-to-back buckets and held a 29-26 advantage at the break.
“Teams that just get after us defensively and are physical, they wear us down,” Stoebner said. “We did a better job taking care of the ball today, but they just wore us down.”
O’Gorman nearly repeated its first quarter surge by tallying seven straight to begin the third quarter and build a 10-point lead. Stevens got back within four when Haefs and Ogle scored, and Lemer followed by draining two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, but the Knights responded with seven in a row to make it 44-36 heading into the final frame.
Haefs drilled a corner 3 in the fourth quarter and Lemer added a reverse layup, but the Raiders’ failed to shorten their deficit as the Knights took 10 of the first 17 points in the period before going on an 8-0 run to close out the win.
“Physically, we’re not there, and we’re not going to get there during the season, so it’s a mentality. I told the guys, you’ve got to think you’re stronger than you are,” Stoebner said. “We’ve got some guys who are struggling shooting the ball, even when they are open, so if we can start knocking down some shots, that’s going to help. We just put so much pressure on our defense.”
Stevens hosts Sturgis next at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.