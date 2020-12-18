Stevens boys get first win of season

Kaden Lemer and Charles Christensen tallied 15 points each as the Rapid City boys basketball got their first win of the season Friday night, knocking off Huron 66-52.

Lemer was 4 of 7 shooting while Christensen was 6 of 10 and earned five steals for the Raiders (1-2), who finished with a 49% shooting percentage after converting on half their field-goal attempts in the first half. Jaden Haefs also chipped in 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting. They held the Tigers (0-2) to 42% from the floor.

Stevens plays its final game of 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell (3-0).

MITCHELL 59, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 47: Micah Swallow's 31 points were not enough as the Cobblers fell to the host Kernels by 12 points Friday.

Swallow made 11 of 25 field-goals attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, and hauled in 15 rebounds. No other player reached double figures for Central (1-1), which shot 33%.

The Cobblers play Huron on the road at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 67, LYMAN 58: Sam Schlabah scored 22 points at the Comets edged the Raiders on Friday at Hart Ranch.