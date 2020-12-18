Stevens boys get first win of season

Kaden Lemer and Charles Christensen tallied 15 points each as the Rapid City boys basketball got their first win of the season Friday night, knocking off Huron 66-52.
Lemer was 4 of 7 shooting while Christensen was 6 of 10 and earned five steals for the Raiders (1-2), who finished with a 49% shooting percentage after converting on half their field-goal attempts in the first half. Jaden Haefs also chipped in 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting. They held the Tigers (0-2) to 42% from the floor.
Stevens plays its final game of 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell (3-0).
MITCHELL 59, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 47: Micah Swallow's 31 points were not enough as the Cobblers fell to the host Kernels by 12 points Friday.
Swallow made 11 of 25 field-goals attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, and hauled in 15 rebounds. No other player reached double figures for Central (1-1), which shot 33%.
The Cobblers play Huron on the road at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 67, LYMAN 58: Sam Schlabah scored 22 points at the Comets edged the Raiders on Friday at Hart Ranch.
Presley Myers added nine points and Mitch Heidecker collected 14 rebounds for RC Christian (3-0), while Tyson Floyd led Lyman (2-1) with 19 points, Toby Estes earned 16 points and Cruz Garnos added 13.
The Comets play their first road game Jan. 5 at New Underwood.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 46, SISSETON 38: Braden Goehring made a trio of 3-pointers in his 20-point performance as the Tigers picked up a win over the Redmen in their home opener Friday.
Zane Reinert added 14 points for Mobridge-Pollock (2-0), as Braden Goehring, Bryston Goehring and Trace Cerney each had five steals in the victory over Sisseton (2-1).
The Tigers will play again on Saturday in the Rotary Classic. Their opponent and start time is TBA.
WEST CENTRAL 69, WINNER 47: Three players reached double figures at the Warriors fell to the Trojans on the road Friday.
Brady Fritz led Winner (2-1) with 13 points, while Blake Volmer scored 12 points and Slade Cournoyer added 10.
Winner hosts Sully Buttes in their home opener Saturday.
CUSTER 64, LAKOTA TECH 61: Gage Tennyson earned 26 points and Daniel Sedlacek added 17 as Custer beat Lakota Tech by three points Friday.
Custer (2-0) travels to White River on Saturday, while Lakota Tech (0-1) plays again Jan. 2 against Madison in Mitchell.
MORRILL (NE) 59, EDGEMONT 45: Grant Darrow and Caleb Simons scored 11 points each as the Moguls fell at home.
Simons collected 11 rebounds for a double-double performance, and added five assists and three steals. Braden Peterson also tacked on 10 points.
Edgemont (0-3) will travel to Harding County on Dec. 30.
Girls Basketball
PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 48, STURGIS 38: The Scoopers fell by 12 points to the Governors on Friday.
Kaylee Whatley scored 13 points and Makayla Keffeler added 10 points for Sturgis (1-2)
The Scoopers (1-2) host Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
EDGEMONT 48, MORRILL (NE) 40: Sarah Barker scored 17 points and Peyton Ostenson added 16 as the Moguls defeated their out-of-state opponent at home Friday night.
Ostenson earned eight rebounds and four steals for Edgemont (1-2), and Bridget Neville hauled in nine rebounds.
The Moguls travel to Harding County on Dec. 30.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 59, SPEARFISH 33: The Spartans fell by 17 points to the Golden Eagles on Friday night.
No other information was available.
Spearfish (0-3) hosts Pierre T.F. Riggs at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WEST CENTRAL 53, WINNER 43: The Warriors dropped their first game of the season to the Trojans on Friday.
No other information was available.
Winner (3-1) plays Bon Homme on the road Dec. 29.
SISSETON 59, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 36: The Lady Tigers lost by 23 points to the Redmen on Friday.
No other information was available.
Mobridge-Pollock (0-2) will play again on Saturday in the Rotary Classic. Their opponent and start time is TBA.
Wrestling
BELLE FOURCHE 54.0, DOUGLAS 27.0: Nine different wrestler won their matches as the Broncs beat the host Patriots on Friday.
Hailey Rodriguez (113), Lane Longbrake (126), Hunter Quenzer (138), Thomas McCoy (145), Gunner Geib (170), Cade Bickerdyke (182), Levi Melanson (195), Brooks Clooten (220) and Aiken Crowley (285) all picked up individual victories for Belle Fourche.
Douglas earned wins from Ian Fleming (106), Kale Crowser (120), Casen Tibbetts (132), Kannon Shay (152) and Payton DeWitt (160).
The Broncs will compete again on Jan. 7 in Spearfish, while the Patriots will travel to Rapid City Stevens on the same day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!