Stevens boys get past Governors

The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team led for much of the way, stopping Pierre 53-40 Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Pierre only led twice early as the Raiders took a 14-6 lead into the second quarter and were up 26-15 at halftime. Stevens held a comfortable 40-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Jordan Eberlein led the way for the Raiders with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. he also grabbed seven rebounds.
Charles Christensen chipped in with 10 points, while Jaden Haefs and Terrance Eastman added nine points each.
As a team, the Raiders were 20-of-44 from the field (455), hitting 5-of-15 3-pointers ad 8-of-13 from the line. Stevens held a 35-32 rebounding edge.
Lincoln Kienhold paced the Governors with 15 points. Pierre was just 17-of-50 from the field and hit 1-of-16 3-pointers.
Stevens, 3-4, hosts Aberdeen Central Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while Pierre, 1-4, is at Rapid City Central at 1:30 p.m.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 81, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 67: The Comets rallied in the fourth quarter to get the road win in Bismarck, N.D., Friday night.
Rapid City Christian trailed 18-17 at the end of one, 32-29 at halftime and 49-48 going into the fourth. The Comets, however, outscored Shiloh 33-18 in the fourth to pick up the win.
Trace Trainor had a big game for the Comets with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and he also took five charges. Sam Schlabach added 17 points, Jackson DiBona had 16 points and Carson Glassbrenner chipped in 10 points.
Shiloh Christian was led by Khael Decoteau had 15 points, Carter Englund had 14 points and Luke Wanzek added 14.
Rapid City Christian, 5-0, faces Dickinson Trinity Saturday in Dickinson.
NEW UNDERWOOD 48, LEAD-DEADWOOD 42: The Tigers came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to stop the Golddiggers Friday in Lead.
Garrett Medle led New Underwood with 14 points, followed by Linkin Ballard with 11 points.
Crew Rainey led Lead-Deadwood with 14 points.
New Underwood, 3-2, opens the West River Tournament Thursday in Newell against Faith, while Lead-Deadwood, 3-4 is at Douglas Tuesday.
CHADRON, Neb. 53, BELLE FOURCHE 40: The Cardinals used a big second quarter to stop the Broncs Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Chadron led just 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but outscored Belle Fourche 21-3 in the second for a 35-15 halftime lead.
Aiden Giffin led Belle Fourche with 11 points and Gage Kracht added nine points.
Xander Provance led Chadron with 12 points, while Dawson Dunbar and Justus Alcorn added 10 points each.
Belle Fourche, 25-5, hosts Sturgis Saturday, while Chadron, 6-4, hosts Mitchell, Neb., Saturday.
HILL CITY 69, EDGEMONT 62: The Rangers outscored the Moguls 22-14 in the fourth quarter to get the win Friday night in Edgemont.
Edgemont led 16-14 at the end of one, and 48-47 going into the fourth quarter.
Kobe Main had a big game for the Rangers with 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Austin Groven added 11 and Taylor Tallon scored 10.
Caleb Simons was big for Edgemont with 34 points and 15 rebounds, with Ryan Koupal finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Hill City, 2-4, hosts Lead-Deadwood Thursday and Edgemont, 1-5, hosts Sioux County, Neb., Saturday.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 59, PIERRE 40: The Raiders took control in the second quarter for the win over the Lady Governors Friday night in Pierre.
Stevens led just by a 12-11 score at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Pierre 26-12 in the second for a 38-23 lead.
Grace Ellis led the Raiders with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Jayda Mcnabb added 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Taaliyah Porter also scored nine for Stevens.
Stevens, 4-3, is at Aberdeen Central Saturday, while Pierre, 3-4, hosts Rapid City Central.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 51, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 40: The Golden Eagles shut down the Cobblers Friday night in Aberdeen.
The Golden Eagles led 25-15 at halftime.
Jordon Heckert led Central with 15 points, while Brooklyn Kusler led Aberdeen central with 22 points and nine rebounds.
The Cobblers, 4-3, are at Pierre Saturday, while the Golden Eagles, 5-0, host Rapid City Stevens Saturday.