Stevens boys get past Governors

The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team led for much of the way, stopping Pierre 53-40 Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Pierre only led twice early as the Raiders took a 14-6 lead into the second quarter and were up 26-15 at halftime. Stevens held a comfortable 40-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Eberlein led the way for the Raiders with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. he also grabbed seven rebounds.

Charles Christensen chipped in with 10 points, while Jaden Haefs and Terrance Eastman added nine points each.

As a team, the Raiders were 20-of-44 from the field (455), hitting 5-of-15 3-pointers ad 8-of-13 from the line. Stevens held a 35-32 rebounding edge.

Lincoln Kienhold paced the Governors with 15 points. Pierre was just 17-of-50 from the field and hit 1-of-16 3-pointers.

Stevens, 3-4, hosts Aberdeen Central Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while Pierre, 1-4, is at Rapid City Central at 1:30 p.m.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 81, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 67: The Comets rallied in the fourth quarter to get the road win in Bismarck, N.D., Friday night.