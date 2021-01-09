Stevens boys hand Aberdeen Central its first loss of the season, 45-42

Jordan Eberlain’s corner 3-pointer 18 seconds into the fourth quarter gave Rapid City Stevens its first lead since the opening minutes of Saturday’s matchup with undefeated Aberdeen Central.
While their offense struggled through three periods, the Raiders found buckets in the final frame to keep pace with the Golden Eagles, losing and regaining the lead three times thanks to clutch field goals from Charles Christensen, until Eberlein drove through the lane and scored to give his team a three-point advantage.
Forceful defense kept their opponent from leveling the contest, and clutch free throws in the closing minute helped secure a 45-42 victory for Stevens at home to hand Aberdeen Central its first loss of the season.
“We got stopped defensively, and (Aberdeen Central) missed a lot of shots, missed some open ones and we did too, but defensively we got it done,” Raiders head coach Chris Stoebner said. “Offensively, we’re struggling right now, but I told the guys, the last six games, we’ve played such good defense that it’s kept us in every game, and today we made enough stops to get the win.”
Christensen tallied a team-high 10 points for Stevens (4-4), which shot 29.6% from the floor. Kaden Lemer, Jaden Haefs and Terrance Eastman all chipped in eight points, while Eastman added 11 rebounds.
Sam Rohlfs scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Aberdeen Central (5-1), which was held to its lowest scoring total of the season. Harrison Reede tacked on 10 points and Alec Voegele hauled in 11 boards.
“We haven’t been doing too well at home, and to beat an undefeated team, it feels so good,” Christensen said. “It’s going to boost our confidence so much. The next couple of games we’re going to be so confident going into them.”
Haefs’s 3 in the opening quarter gave the Raiders their first points of the afternoon and a 3-2 advantage, their first and only lead until the first minute of the fourth quarter. Rohlfs then notched six straight points and tallied eight in the frame as the Golden Eagles went ahead 13-8 after one.
A 3-pointer from Reede and back-to-back layups by Voegele and Noah Behrends helped the Golden Eagles reach their largest lead of the contest at 23-10 in the second quarter. The Raiders responded with consecutive perimeter jump shots by Lemer and Lincoln Archambault to fuel an 8-0 run and cut their deficit to two, 27-25, at halftime.
“We could’ve caved in, this group’s done that, but it turned the corner in that respect, so just to see them battle back, being down at the half and even having some stretches in the second half where we weren’t playing really well, they just kept battling,” Stoebner said. “That’s a great win for these guys.”
Aberdeen Central stretched its lead back out to six early in the second half, but Eberlain answered with a 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Drew Marhcant, and Ben Goldy followed with his only made field-goal attempt to make it 31-30 with 5:50 to play in the period. Stevens had two ensuing chances to pull ahead, but failed to do so after Lemer was called for charging as his driving basket went in.
After Eberlain’s shot from beyond the arc gave the Raiders a 34-33 advantage with 7:42 remaining in regulation, the two squads traded go-ahead buckets for the next three minutes, exchanging leads seven times. Christensen came up clutch during the stretch, recording two layups and a jumper on three straight possessions to keep Stevens in the game.
“I was just thinking that we needed to keep pushing forward, keep going,” Christensen said. “Even if my shots weren’t going in, I knew that eventually they’d go in, and they eventually did.”
Behind 42-40 with under a minute left, the Golden Eagles made two defensive stops but failed to even the contest as their first shot missed and was hauled in by the Raiders, and their second attempt resulted in a turnover as the ball ended up rolling out of bounds.
Haefs was sent to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with 30.6 seconds to play, where he missed the first attempt. Aberdeen Central seized the rebound and came back on the other end where Behrends released an open 3-point attempt from the corner but also missed.
Haefs grabbed that rebound, and fouled immediately after, returned to the line where he converted both shots to put Stevens up 44-40 with 8.9 seconds left. Rohlfs responded with an easy layup to cut the deficit back to two with 3.5 ticks remaining and the Golden Eagles then fouled Eastman, handing him two free throws.
He went 1-for-2, missing the second attempt, and Aberdeen Central called a timeout to set up one final full-court play with 2.5 seconds left and down by three. The inbounds pass, thrown into the front court, was tipped and unable to be corralled by the Golden Eagles, as they failed to get a shot off as time expired.
“I hope it gives us some confidence,” Stoebner said of the victory. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do to get to where we want to get to, but that’s an undefeated team, a very good basketball team, and to see us respond on a Saturday afternoon after a tough one last night, it’s just great to see.”
Stevens, now on a three-game winning streak, hosts Douglas next on Jan. 19.