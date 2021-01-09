Stevens boys hand Aberdeen Central its first loss of the season, 45-42

Aberdeen Central stretched its lead back out to six early in the second half, but Eberlain answered with a 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Drew Marhcant, and Ben Goldy followed with his only made field-goal attempt to make it 31-30 with 5:50 to play in the period. Stevens had two ensuing chances to pull ahead, but failed to do so after Lemer was called for charging as his driving basket went in.

After Eberlain’s shot from beyond the arc gave the Raiders a 34-33 advantage with 7:42 remaining in regulation, the two squads traded go-ahead buckets for the next three minutes, exchanging leads seven times. Christensen came up clutch during the stretch, recording two layups and a jumper on three straight possessions to keep Stevens in the game.

“I was just thinking that we needed to keep pushing forward, keep going,” Christensen said. “Even if my shots weren’t going in, I knew that eventually they’d go in, and they eventually did.”

Behind 42-40 with under a minute left, the Golden Eagles made two defensive stops but failed to even the contest as their first shot missed and was hauled in by the Raiders, and their second attempt resulted in a turnover as the ball ended up rolling out of bounds.