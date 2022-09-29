Stevens boys handle Spearfish despite last-minute staff shuffle

The Rapid City Stevens boys handled Spearfish 3-0 on Thursday evening at Sioux Park, but both teams locked home-field advantage for the first round of the Class AA State Tournament, set for next week.

The week held a lot of uncertainty for the Raiders as head coach Jeff Fierro missed practices and Thursday’s game due to illness. Assistant coach Phil Busching learned on Wednesday that he'd stepping in as the interim manager in Fierro’s absence, but his team did not miss a beat against a quality Spearfish squad.

“It was a challenging week,” Busching said. “I feel for coach Fierro because he was watching this and blowing up our phones with suggestions on what to do. But we overcame it because it was just one more obstacle to overcome.”

Spearfish (7-4-2) struggled to get in front of the Stevens (9-2-1) defense in the game, particularly in the second half. The Raiders outshot the Spartans 17-12 in the match and recorded 11 of those shots in the second period.

“We just need to be ready to play teams that play the ball quickly up top,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “That’s how they got through on a couple for us. One deflected off a kid and went into the goal, which happens, and the two others were good goals that we didn’t defend properly.”

The outcome of the game did not alter the standings much as the Class AA boys regular season ended on Thursday. Both teams remained in position to host first-round games next Tuesday.

Trenton Policky started the game off on a high note for the Raiders with a goal that went in off the keeper on an assist by Sam Tschetter in the second minute to give the squad a 1-0 lead.

“It was amazing,” Policky said. “It was my first varsity goal and that’s a feeling in itself. I was just thinking that I needed to get the ball in the back of the net when I saw Sam dribbling on the right side.”

Policky started the season on the JV team before the coaching staff moved him up to the varsity team early in the year.

“It’s pretty cool,” the freshman said. “I worked really hard this offseason and in the preseason and it’s paying off.”

After Policky’s goal the two teams battled back and forth and Stevens entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The Raiders doubled their lead in the 63rd minute on a well-struck goal to the far post by Gabe Cox to put his team up 2-0.

Luther Busching scored the final goal for Stevens in the 75th minute on an assist by Ryan Gaughan to give the Raiders a 3-0 advantage and round out the final score.

The Spartans return to action in the playoffs on Tuesday against a yet-to-be-announced opponent. Hill hopes Spearfish plays with more consistency in the postseason.

“I want to see a determination to win,” Hill said. “We also just need to play well. There were moments tonight where we played well and other moments when we didn’t and that’s been our season so far. If we can put a whole game together, we will be tough.”

Stevens also returns to the pitch Tuesday at Sioux Park against a yet-to-be-named opponent in postseason play. The Raiders will likely not host beyond the first round but Busching is excited for the team to enter the state tournament as a mid-tier seed.

“O'Gorman, who beat us (at State) a few years ago, came from seventh or eighth place,” Busching said. “It’s doable, and maybe there will be some advantage to go in as pseudo underdogs. It will be nice to host the first game but we wish we could host it all.”