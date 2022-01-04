Stevens boys hold off Spearfish with 4 double-digit scorers; Raider girls top Spartans

The last time the Rapid City Stevens and Spearfish boys basketball teams squared off, the Spartans overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to upset the Raiders on their home court and shake up the Class AA SoDak 16 pairings on the final day of the 2020-21 regular season.

Spearfish competed in Tuesday’s rematch with the same heart and grit as before, and was never quite taken care of, but it wasn’t quite enough as Stevens kept its opponent at bay with a high shooting percentage and four double-digit scorers in a 68-53 victory at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“Great teams put teams away, and we’re just not there yet,” Raiders head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We relaxed a bit, got nonchalant, complacent with the ball and they created some turnovers and hit some shots. We’ve got to take care of the basketball, grind away and get easy shots.”

Jaden Haefs scored 15 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 17 on 7 of 14 shooting for Stevens (4-2), while Nate Kindred tallied 13 points and eight rebounds and Ben Goldy and Kolin Ray, the latter of whom came off the bench, earned 11 points apiece. The Raiders shot 49% from the floor and went 4-for-11 from beyond the arc.

“We’ve been shooting the ball better in practice the last couple weeks. We were O.K. defensively. At times we were very good and at times we weren’t very good, but we can compete with teams. But in order to shoot 50%, you can’t be giving away possessions too like we did tonight.”

Brayden Delahoyde paced Spearfish (2-4) with 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting, while Ryan Heinert came off the bench and collected 14 points. The Spartans shot 36% and went 5-for-21 from the perimeter.

Haefs tallied seven of his squad’s first 14 points, aided by back-to-back long-range 3-pointers to help give Stevens a 16-5 lead in the first quarter. Rylan Palmer (six points) laid in a shot at the buzzer on 9-2 run for Spearfish to cut it back to an 18-14 game heading into the second.

Haefs continued to find buckets and notched six on a 9-0 as the Raiders stretched their lead back out to double digits, 32-21, with less than two minutes to play in the half. The contest stood at 34-22 at the break.

Charles Christensen (eight points) hit a pair of baskets and Ray drilled a 3 as Stevens led 49-37 after three. Goldy heated up in the fourth and opened the final frame with four points, and Kindred drained a corner 3 to make it 60-42.

The Spartans began a push, however, as Heinert sank a 3-pointer and Seth Hamilton (six points) converted a 3-point play on a fast break to cut it back to a single-digit ballgame, 60-51, with 3:08 to play.

But the Raiders answered with a pair of free throws from Drew Merchant (two points) and a mid-range jumper by Kindred on back-to-back possessions. Stevens outscored Spearfish 8-2, the only points by the Spartans was Delahoye’s third dunk of the night, in the final three minutes to close out the victory.

Stevens travels east this weekend to take on No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-0) on Friday and Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-4) on Saturday. Spearfish, meanwhile, hosts Hill City (0-3) on Thursday.

Taaliyah Porter leads offense in first half as Stevens girls beat Spearfish

Without Jayda McNabb in the first half, freshman Taaliyah Porter got her chance to operate the Rapid City Stevens offense from the point guard position.

She was strong in her role, scoring 14 first-half points in leading the Raiders to a double-digit advantage at halftime before McNabb entered the contest in the third quarter and took over the game, extending the lead to 30, which proved too much in a late Spearfish run as No. 5 Stevens grabbed a 62-52 win Tuesday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“She did a great job running the point for us, she took care of the ball pretty well and was just really poised, especially for a freshman,” Raiders head coach Adam Dannenbring said of Porter. “We forget sometimes that she’s only a freshman.”

Porter finished with a game-high 16 points on 3 of 10 shooting, converting 8 of 9 free-throw attempts, while McNabb tallied 13 points and Jill Delzer added 10. Stevens shot 36% from the floor and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds to Spearfish’s six.

Mya Kochuten paced Spearfish (3-3) with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while Stella Marcus collected 10. The Spartans shot at a very efficient 48% clip and went 4-for-11 on 3-pointers.

“They shot the ball really well,” Dannenbring said. “So credit to them for coming out and firing it when they had the chance.”

Porter got the start at point guard after McNabb was benched for the first half for missing mandatory team practices during the holiday break for family obligations. At 18-18 in the second quarter, Porter racked up 10 points on a 14-4 run to give the Raiders a 32-22 lead, tallying her points on a pair of 3s, a 3-point play and a free throw. Her two made shots at the line to end the first half made it a 36-25 contest at intermission.

McNabb entered the floor in the third quarter and quickly got to work, scoring 10 of her squad’s 20 points in the frame, hauling in offensive rebounds and laying in buckets to extend Stevens’ lead to 56-30 after three. She then notched the first three points of the fourth before Delzer drilled a 3 to make it 62-32 with 5:35 to play.

“She’s one of the best players in the state of South Dakota,” Dannenbring said of McNabb. “So it’s really special to have her on the team.”

Spearfish closed out the game on an impressive 20-0 run. Kochuten hit back-to-back 3s and Brylee Grubb chipped in four points on the stretch before time ran out on a 10-point game.

Stevens takes on Sioux Falls Roosevelt (0-4) and Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-3) on the road this weekend, while Spearfish hosts Hill City (2-3) on Thursday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

