Stevens boys keep pressure on O’Gorman in 3-point loss; Raider girls stifled by No. 1 Lady Knights

Against the No. 2 team in Class AA, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team stayed in the game and never let the Knights feel safe.

Behind a 25-point effort from Nate Kindred, the Raiders cut down an 18-point third-quarter deficit to six in the final 30 seconds, ultimately coming up short in a 56-53 loss Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium as O’Gorman knocked down free throws to seal the win.

“There were a couple moments in that game where they really could’ve blown us away and our guys battled back,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We talked about before the game that, win or lose, go compete, and I thought for the most part we competed.”

Kindred finished with the game-high total, going 9 of 25 and hitting a 3-pointer at the end of the contest to make it a one-possession final with it already out of reach. He also hauled in eight rebounds, and Charles Christensen added 10 points on 5 of 10 shooting. The Raiders (7-6) shot 35% from the floor.

“Without those (points) it would’ve been tough,” Stoebner said of Kindred. “Nate’s taken a lot of tough shots. We’ve got to be able to get him better shots, and other guys have to step up and help him out too.”

Matthew Eng paced the Knights (12-2) with 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting, and David Alpers III recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. O’Gorman shot 39% from the floor.

O’Gorman drilled five 3-pointers in the first half and looked to be running away with an easy victory, leading 33-20 at halftime. It opened the third quarter with five quick points for its largest lead of the game at 38-20 before Christensen and Kindred sank back-to-back jump shots and Easton Ogle tallied a 3-point play to get back within 11.

The Knights kept the Raiders trailing by double digits through the period until early in the fourth, at 50-33, Kindred scored five points on a 9-2 run to make it a nine-point contest, 51-42, with 4:19 to play. Christensen hammered home a fastbreak dunk later in the frame and Goldy notched a bucket from close range to make it 54-48 with 30.7 seconds left.

O’Gorman hit a pair of free throws following an intentional foul with 27.4 seconds left, and Kolin Ray answered with two of his own with 14 seconds to play after an offensive board, but the six-point deficit proved too much with too little time left as a Stevens rebound following a missed front-end of a one-and-one came with 8.2 ticks left. Kindred drained one from the perimeter before the final horn sounded.

“We wanted to attack and get to the free-throw line, and we didn’t quite as much as I would’ve liked to,” Stoebner said of the final minutes. “We settled for a few jumpers, but we got a few stops.”

Stevens returns to action Saturday against Brandon Valley (6-6) at home.

Raider girls stifled by No. 1 Lady Knights

The last time the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team lost, head coach Adam Dannenbring looked at the film and churned out an eight-game winning streak.

He plans to do the same thing after Friday night’s game, which saw the No. 4 Raiders’ losing streak come to an end at the hands of a defensively-sound, No. 1 O’Gorman squad, 50-36, at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“We’re going to be able to take a look at the things we didn’t do well and we can improve on,” Dannenbring said. “The last time we lost a game, against Central, I think we did a very good job of looking at that film and figuring out things that were lacking. We did a much better job coming back after that.”

Stevens (11-2) was held without a double-digit scorer, as Bailee Sobczak paced the team with eight points on 3 of 9 shooting, while Macey Wathen and Jill Delzer added seven points apiece. The Raiders shot 27% and went 4-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Hannah Rosniek was lethal from deep for O’Gorman (12-1), drilling all five of her 3-point attempts and finishing with a game-high 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting and hauling in 10 rebounds. Mahli Abdouch chipped in eight points for a Lady Knights squad that shot 50% in the first half and ended at 39%.

“We know they have some very good players, and Ronsiek is definitely one of the best players in the state of South Dakota,” Dannenbring said. “And she showed it tonight.”

Stevens plays back-to-back top-five opponents and it hosts No. 3 Brandon Valley (12-2) Saturday.

