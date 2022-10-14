Stevens boys look to cap off surprise run with state championship Saturday

The Rapid City Stevens boys won their last state championship in 2015.

This Saturday, the No. 6 Raiders (12-2-1) return to the state title for the fourth time in eight seasons against a familiar foe, No. 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln, at 10 a.m. MDT at Tea Area High School.

The Patriots defeated the Raiders 1-0 on Aug. 20 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, but Stevens is a different team this October than it was at the start of the season.

“As the year wears on you find out who is the best in each position and our personnel is pretty established,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “It’s structured so that we peak at the end of the season. This year just happened to really click a little more than some seasons.

Fierro is in his 20th year of coaching at Stevens and has plenty of state championships to show for it.

Between track and field and club soccer, he has 17 titles, but he’s excited for the opportunity to try and win his first in sanctioned high school soccer this weekend.

“It would be awesome because it’s our goal every year,” Fierro said. “It’s nice to be on the doorstep and know that it’s an actual possibility, rather than 11 weeks ago when it was just talk.”

Series history

Stevens is 5-2-1 against Lincoln all-time with the Patriots claiming victory in the last meeting this August.

Last time out

Stevens scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to defeat O’Gorman 3-0 on Tuesday. Lincoln edged Brandon Valley 3-2 in Sioux Falls Tuesday evening.

Scouting Stevens

Rapid City Stevens finished August 1-2-1, but since the start of September has won nine straight games to secure a rematch with Lincoln at State.

Since the Raiders’ last loss, a 5-2 defeat at Sioux Falls Jefferson on Aug. 27, they’ve allowed three goals on free kicks and outscored their opponents 40-3.

In three games of the state tournament, the Raiders defeated Pierre 3-1 in the opening round at Sioux Park, Jefferson 3-1 in Sioux Falls and O’Gorman 3-0 at Sioux Falls to advance to the title match.

Gabe Cox leads the Raiders in scoring with 13 goals on a team high 57 shots. Sam Tschetter has added 10 goals on 35 shots.

Ryan Gaughan is the all-time assists leader at Stevens with 19 career assists and seven this season.

Shawn Bauer has been prolific for the Raiders in goal with 52 saves on the season.

Scouting Lincoln

Lincoln opened the state tournament with a 7-0 win over Brookings. The Patriots kept up momentum in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 over Watertown and defeated No. 16 Brandon Valley 3-2 in the semis to advance to State.

The Patriots have won five straight matches and outscored opponents 20-3 during the streak.

Simon Woods leads Lincoln in scoring with 13 of the team’s 37 goals. The senior has scored 34 points and recorded eight assists in 15 starts.

“We don’t change what we do much but we’re always mindful of the more prominent players on the other team,” Fierro said. “He’s definitely having a good season and we’ll have to try and neutralize or contain him as best we can.”

Freshman Brady Stamp is second on the team with five goals in 12 games and one start and senior Tallen Dobson is second on the team in points with 13, including five goals and three assists in 14 games.

The championship match kicks off at 10 a.m. MDT Saturday at Tea Area High School.