Stevens boys look to take next step

“We are super proud of last season,” he said. “But one of the first things we talked about was that we haven’t played together yet and we are starting at day one. Last year, we went through the same thing. If we hadn’t done that last year, we wouldn’t have finished the way we did. If we go in thinking we are the best team in the state, we will not play to our full potential.”

While the Raiders are the top ranked team in their class and expectations are high, Fierro believes there has to be a level of character building outside of the realm of soccer.

“We set a lot of goals for our team,” he said. “We obviously want to win games, make it to state and win the title. But, more than anything, we have other goals. We also want to measure our success on auxiliary values. We have done that for the last seven years. We want to win games, but we want to talk about the qualities of a champion on and off the field.”

The Raiders will play a doubleheader this weekend with a couple of new opponents when they take on Brookings on Friday, followed by a game with Watertown on Saturday.

Meanwhile, across down, rival Rapid City Central is looking forward to the fresh start of its own after closing the 2020 season with a first round loss to Sioux Falls Washington.