Stevens boys look to take next step

Despite a tough loss in the Class AA State title game last season, the Rapid City Stevens boys’ soccer team heads into the opening of the 2021 season looking to improve and end this season on a different note.
Despite that loss, the Raiders will start the season with the top-ranked team in Class AA.
Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro attributed his team’s success last season and moving forward to the previous experience of the players, as well as the game plan they have put together for this season.
“I feel fortunate that they show up with a lot of talent and skill,” Fierro said. “It is cultivated in other clubs around town, and they show up to me with a high soccer skill. We have a good plan, and if you pay attention to the pros, there are a lot of formations and tactics and we feel we have a good one. We just try to be really good at what we do and if someone can beat us on our best day, so be it.”
Of course, with a new season comes a new group of players and a clean slate. The Raiders earned their way into the title game and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Sioux Falls O’Gorman last season.
Although the team is returning a handful of players from last year’s squad, Fierro understands and relays to his team that they still must put in the work, since nothing will be handed to them.
“We are super proud of last season,” he said. “But one of the first things we talked about was that we haven’t played together yet and we are starting at day one. Last year, we went through the same thing. If we hadn’t done that last year, we wouldn’t have finished the way we did. If we go in thinking we are the best team in the state, we will not play to our full potential.”
While the Raiders are the top ranked team in their class and expectations are high, Fierro believes there has to be a level of character building outside of the realm of soccer.
“We set a lot of goals for our team,” he said. “We obviously want to win games, make it to state and win the title. But, more than anything, we have other goals. We also want to measure our success on auxiliary values. We have done that for the last seven years. We want to win games, but we want to talk about the qualities of a champion on and off the field.”
The Raiders will play a doubleheader this weekend with a couple of new opponents when they take on Brookings on Friday, followed by a game with Watertown on Saturday.
Meanwhile, across down, rival Rapid City Central is looking forward to the fresh start of its own after closing the 2020 season with a first round loss to Sioux Falls Washington.
The Cobblers (6-6-1 in 2020) will open the season with 15 returning starters or letter winners, including a trio of seniors.
Central takes on Watertown today, before traveling to Brookings for a matchup with the Bobcats on Saturday.
Head coach Joe Sabrowski is looking for his team to put in maximum effort and play well as play as a cohesive unit at every opportunity.
Girls
On the girls’ side, Stevens and Central will be reigniting their cross-town rivalry as well after the Raiders defeated the Cobblers in the quarterfinal round of the Class AA playoffs last season.
Luis Usera, heading into his eighth season as the head coach of Stevens, said his team is ready and excited to hit the field and play their first game of the season.
“I think the girls are hungry,” he said. “I think it is time for us to get a competitive game under our belts. It is exciting to play some new teams like Watertown and Brookings. It guarantees a more competitive season and a possibility for growth.”
The Raiders were only a game away from the state title last season after dropping a 2-1 decision to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
That loss hasn’t taken the team’s focus off the end goal of winning a state title, though, with Stevens kicking off its season on the road Friday against Brookings.
“They remember that game and they are hungry for a re-do,” Usera said. “That semifinal game is kind of like dangling meat to a hungry tiger. When we sat and talked about this year, they wanted to be as competitive as they could be. So far, they have been holding to that and I think they are going to stick to that. I believe we have a better team this year.”
On the other side of the rivalry, the Cobblers are looking to reset and kick off the season on a positive note when they play at Watertown today.
Central head coach Mark Morgan believes this team is more balanced than last season, especially considering it opens with 14 seniors.
“I really feel as though we are more balanced this year in that we are heavy in senior influence, and we have a good balance in talent and temperament,” he said. “We are more likely to play as a unit, rather than some of the individual strength we had last year. This year, it really feels more cohesive with a strong balance.”
The Cobblers finished the 2020 season with a 5-3-3 record, but Morgan felt as though the team could have won a few more games with a little better execution down the stretch.
This season, with the balanced team effort in mind, he also believes the team can win more games and execute when needed.
Having a fun group that will buy into the system and the culture of the team helps as well.
“This is a really fun group so far,” Morgan added. “They have lot of energy and when they are into the culture it is a great situation. I am just really looking forward to it.”
Other area schools in action today include Pierre at Douglas/Rapid City Christian, Hot Springs at Belle Fourche and Aberdeen Central at Spearfish.
For information on other area schools, and the schools mentioned in the preview, read the capsules below. Season preview questionnaires were set to the area coaches and those published are the ones that were returned to the Journal.
Class AA Boys
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Coach - Jeff Fierro (five years as the SHS assistant coach, 2014-2018; two years as the SHS head coach, 2019 and 2020).
2020 Record: 13-1-1 (Regular Season, 10-0-1; Post Season, 3-1; lost to SFO in State Championship game, 2-1).
Returning Starters/Letter Winners Shawn Bauer: Goalie, team record, fewest goals allowed in the regular season (four)
Trey Bradley: Forward, four goals and two assists; Levi Busching: Midfielder, nine goals and three assists; Wyatt Thomas: Defender, zero goals and one assist; Sam Tschetter, forward, six goals and one assist and Zack Williams, forward.
Coach’s expectations for the season: “We return a number of very high-quality players which gives a sound foundation to try to play our style of soccer. We graduated some very strong defenders and midfielders, so this new group has been really working on getting to know each other and building chemistry. Our focus right now is setting up high percentage shots and preventing our opponents from doing the same. Growth is a top priority for our team. We hope to just get better and better with practice and experience as the season progresses.”
Area and state favorites: “We feel like we have a legitimate shot at making a strong run for a state championship again this year. With that being said, the defending state champions (O'Gorman) will be good again this year. They are well-coached and return some very skilled players. I expect Aberdeen Central will be formidable this year. It is another well-coached team with a tradition of high-quality play. The other Sioux Falls schools always have talented players and well-run programs that can compete for a state title. Locally, Spearfish and Rapid City Central will have tenacious teams that will undoubtedly compete with the top teams in the state.”
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Coach - Joe Sabrowski (eighth season).
2020 Season: 8th place, 6-6-1, loss in first-round playoff game to SF Washington (2-0).
Returning Starters/Letterwinners: Landin Winter, Andrew Bjorson, Caleb Hower, Riley Roe, Cedric Munoz
Best Defender: Landin Winter
Most Improved Player: Andrew Bjorson, Caleb Hower
Tied for Most Assists: Riley Roe, Cedric Munoz, Jhance Potter, Jacob Mellum, Harold Ogbozor
Best New Player: Clayton Kepler, Conner Warren
Coach’s Expectations for the Season: “One hundred percent from every player regardless of role, compete to win, be one team not individuals, and be good sportsmen. Goal is to advance deep into post season.”
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
Head Coach – Aaron Grinager (second season)
2020 Season: 1-9 (did not qualify).
Returning Starters/Letterwinners: All starters returned.
Coach’s Expectations for the Season: “We got our first win ever, last year. We have all our starters back and some new players that will be solid contributors. We hope to add to our win total and make the playoffs.”
Class AA Girls
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Head Coach – Luis Usera (eighth season, 69-13-9)
2020 Record: 11-2-1 (Lost 2-1 in semifinals against SF Roosevelt).
Returning Starters/Letterwinners: Nine seniors returning, 18-of the 20-varsity players have lettered with eight returning starters from last season.
Bresha Keegan (12) First Team All-State (2020), Second Team All-State (2019); Taylor Wit (12) First Team All-State (2020); Riley Schad (12) Second Team All-State (2020) and SHS all-time scoring leader.
Coach’s Expectations for the Season: “This year adds a bit of excitement with the schedule change that includes playing against four Sioux Falls schools and adding Brookings and Watertown on the schedule. Five players bring three or more years as a starter for the Lady Raiders and the leadership they provide has been invaluable. Last year’s loss in the semifinals left a hunger in the players to finish the job started last year. The team is looking to build on the success of the past two years as they prepare for this season.”
Area and state favorites: “Rapid City Central will bring a strong starting 11 to the field and should be a contender as they are each and every year. Coach Morgan brings out the grittiest of grit from the Cobbler players and the team should be fun to watch in their dynamic play. Throughout the state, O’Gorman and Harrisburg finished strong last year and should continue to push for the state championship this season.”
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Head coach — Mark Morgan (ninth season)
Last season — 5-3-3, beat Pierre 5-0 in state play-in game, lost to Rapid city Stevens 3-1 in quarterfinals.
Returning starters and letterwinners — Kamara Jager, 2nd Team All-State; McKean DeGeest, Kylea Becker, Angela Gaddis, Jersey Kepler and Keyera Harmon.
Sturgis Brown Scoopers
Head Coach: Adam Fitzpatrick – (seventh season).
2020 Record: 6-6 (lost to Brandon Valley in the 1st round).
Returning Starters/Letter Winners: Nine returning starters.
Coach’s Expectations for the Season: “Be better than yesterday.”
Class A
Boys
Hot Springs Bison
Coach - Bob Preuss (Second season)
2020 Record: 0-8
Returning Starters/Letter Winners: Ellie Eidsness, defender (Sr.); Micah Burchfield, forward (Soph.); Luke Haertel, winger (Soph.); Maggie Preuss, midfield (Soph.), 2020 Team's Offensive Player of the Year; Carol Trujillo Brown Bull, defender (Soph.); Mark Bestwina, midfield (Eighth); Ian Clyde, defender (Eighth); Winston Preuss, defender/goalkeeper (Eighth) and Sophie Haertel (Eighth)
Coach’s Expectations for the season: “Once again we will be an extremely youthful team, with one senior, no juniors, and playing middle schoolers. We've lost last year's MVP (graduation) and Defensive Player of the Year (moved), so they are two upperclassmen that will obviously be a loss and missed by the team, for their play and leadership.
“Last year we started to lay the foundation of basics which we will continue with this year and expand upon. The whole team has great unity and a family atmosphere they all understand this is a process of building towards the future. Continual improvement throughout the season is our goal and we look to narrow the gap from last season with hard work, scrappy play and a good attitude."
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head Coach: Lucas Trimble (first season).
2020 Season: (6-8, lost in quarterfinals to St. Thomas More in OT).
Returning Starters/Letter Winners: Tristin Hendricks, Charles Alberts, Ethan Jensen, Hunter Cherveny, Braden Carbajal, Ethan Staley, Anthony Staley, Drake Sutter.