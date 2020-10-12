Stevens boys one win away from state title game

Fierro said every game has served as a building block to where they are now, improving and making changes as each game, and each win, is finished. Certain skills and strategies cannot simply be turned on and off, he said, but need to be developed over time.

With that said, he’s sure his team is doing what they need to ahead of the match.

“When I say we feel good or we feel confident, what we’re feeling confident about is our preparation and our ability to execute what we do, and play our game,” he said. “We know that (Roosevelt) is going to press us and they’re going to try to attack, like everybody does.”

In Saturday’s quarterfinal, the Raiders played a physically tough game where a plethora of fouls were called. Fierro said the majority of their opponents this season have played tough, and he’s expecting the Rough Riders to do the same.

“We know they’re a physical team, and we’re prepared for that, so it depends on who can endure that physical part of the game,” he said. “We know that they have some skilled players, so we need to keep them from doing what they do and having really good games. And of course, we need to do what we do best and just try to impose what we do best on them, and see if we can stop it.”

The game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start at Sioux Park.

