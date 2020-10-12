Stevens boys one win away from state title game

The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team knew from the start that a state championship wasn’t only attainable, but decided it would be their No. 1 objective for the season.
On Saturday, top-seeded Stevens knocked off Sioux Falls Washington 3-1 in the Class AA state tournament to book a spot in the semifinals against No. 5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt. With 12 wins to their name during the regular season and playoffs, the undefeated Raiders now need one more to reach the final.
“A state championship is important to us, and we set that as a goal at the beginning of the season, to be in that game and to try to win it,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “Once we had that conversation, then we said, ‘What do we need to do to make it there?” And we all agreed that we needed to do the little things right and take one game at a time.”
The Raiders practiced Monday morning and spent much of Sunday studying their opponent ahead of their first clash with the Rough Riders of 2020. The two squads did not meet during the regular season, so Fierro said he’s looked at how his team and Roosevelt compared when they played common opponents.
“We just focused on what we do and what we do best,” Fierro said of his preparation for Tuesday's semifinal. “We also spent some time (Sunday) looking at game film of ours and Roosevelt, so we feel like we’ve identified some strengths of theirs and some things we can take advantage of.”
Fierro said every game has served as a building block to where they are now, improving and making changes as each game, and each win, is finished. Certain skills and strategies cannot simply be turned on and off, he said, but need to be developed over time.
With that said, he’s sure his team is doing what they need to ahead of the match.
“When I say we feel good or we feel confident, what we’re feeling confident about is our preparation and our ability to execute what we do, and play our game,” he said. “We know that (Roosevelt) is going to press us and they’re going to try to attack, like everybody does.”
In Saturday’s quarterfinal, the Raiders played a physically tough game where a plethora of fouls were called. Fierro said the majority of their opponents this season have played tough, and he’s expecting the Rough Riders to do the same.
“We know they’re a physical team, and we’re prepared for that, so it depends on who can endure that physical part of the game,” he said. “We know that they have some skilled players, so we need to keep them from doing what they do and having really good games. And of course, we need to do what we do best and just try to impose what we do best on them, and see if we can stop it.”
The game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start at Sioux Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!