Stevens boys overcome deficit but fall in state semifinals

“He’s an amazing center back, and we rely on him and Tanner (Ward) a lot,” Fierro said. “We couldn’t push forward with as much confidence knowing that he wasn’t back there. He cleans up a lot of threats for us, and he wasn’t in the game so he wasn’t able to do that for us, so losing him was big.”

The Bucks doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Brady Blom outran a defender and put away a breakaway shot from the right, directing the ball left past the diving outstretched arms of the opposing goalie.

Fierro, whose squad failed to take advantage of four first-half corner kicks, said he didn’t make too many changes ahead of the second half.

“Our conversation at halftime was, we don’t need to make adjustments,” he said. “That we were doing what we needed to do, we just needed to be more composed in doing it, execute it a little better.”

That mentality paid off in the 49th minute when the Buck’s goalkeeper came out of his net to field a ball but was met on a collision with Zack Williams, who retained possession, beat the goalie and a defender and buried an open shot to get the Raiders back within a score.