Stevens boys overcome early deficit to beat Central; Raider girls lethal from distance in shutout of Cobblers

Defenseman Bresha Keegan opened the scoring for No. 2 Stevens (7-0-1) in the seventh minute, releasing a towering shot from the midfield circle and finding the back of the net 42 yards out when the ball sailed over the opposing goalie’s head.

Schad followed in the 25th minute when the Raiders kept the ball from rolling out of bounds and passed it to her. From just outside the top-left corner of the box she angled a shot left to right and scored.

She notched her second goal nine minutes later by blistering a shot top-right off the goalkeeper’s fingertips from outside the box and into the net to make it 3-0.

“What I like about how she scored is that they were gritty goals. They weren’t easy goals,” Usera said of Schad. “She actually had to work for it, and that’s next level scoring.”

Taylor Wit earned a goal in the 50th minute when she drove a shot to the left side of the goal, and Addie Hofer picked up one in the 66th minute when she aimed top-right from 25 yards and converted to make it 5-0.

“I think it’s pretty awesome, seeing as how most of our goals this season have been close-range shots,” Schad said. “Our practices are really paying off.”