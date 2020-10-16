Stevens boys prepared for championship game against O’Gorman

Jeff Fierro said there are times, at the start of certain seasons, when he feels a state title is a real possibility, and a realistic goal to have.
This season was one of those times, and while he’s been gradual in his approach to the ultimate objective, his Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team stands one win away from reaching that feat.
Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time.
“We know that our program over the years has had success, and it’s always nice to just build on that success,” Fierro said. “It’s amassed a lot of state championships, and we’d like to be able to be a part of that, add to that, and it’s just something you can look back on and relish that accomplishment.”
With an undefeated 13-0-1 record to their name, the top-seeded Raiders travel to Huron on Saturday to take on O’Gorman in the championship of the Class AA Boys Soccer State Tournament at Tiger Stadium. The No. 7 Knights pulled off upsets over No. 2 Spearfish and No. 3 Watertown en route to the final.
Stevens, meanwhile, was behind for nearly 25 minutes in its semifinal meeting with Sioux Falls Roosevelt before sophomore striker Zack Williams tallied two goals in less than a minute to put his squad ahead and lead them to victory.
Despite what’s on the line this weekend, Fierro said he didn’t alter his postgame routine or his pregame preparation. Ice baths, film studies and more have continued as normal, just like the Raiders’ other 13 games.
“We’ve had the approach this year to just take things one game at a time,” he said. “So it just made sense, after we won that semifinal game, just to do what we always do.”
Fierro said his basic game plan against O’Gorman is also the same as it’s been all season, but he’s made slight modifications and instilled in his players the adjustment they’ll mentally need to be prepared to make. He knows a well-coached team like the Knights will prove to be a challenge.
“We’ve seen some things that they do well and some things that we need to try to take advantage of if we can. They definitely have some good players that could cause us some trouble,” he said. “I know they’ve gotten increasingly better throughout the season, and that’s a sign of a good program and good coaching, so we know we have our work cut out for us.”
A win in the state title game would not only give the Raiders their first championship since 2015, but it would break a school record for wins in a single season. Fierro said he’s been helped along this year by assistant coaches Phil Busching and Rob Tschetter, who have been instrumental in their 2020 campaign.
“They’ve done everything you, as a head coach, would hope they would do, and then some,” he said. “They’ve gone above and beyond giving their time and energy, and provided a lot to our program. I just feel really fortunate that these guys are part of this team and have helped get us where we are.”
From the work of the assistant coaches to the 26 student-athletes on the team, Fierro said a championship would put the finishing touches on an incredible year.
“It would mean a lot to each individual on this team, top to bottom. Coaching staff to every player,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that you hope for at the beginning of the season.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!