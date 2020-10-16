Stevens boys prepared for championship game against O’Gorman

Despite what’s on the line this weekend, Fierro said he didn’t alter his postgame routine or his pregame preparation. Ice baths, film studies and more have continued as normal, just like the Raiders’ other 13 games.

“We’ve had the approach this year to just take things one game at a time,” he said. “So it just made sense, after we won that semifinal game, just to do what we always do.”

Fierro said his basic game plan against O’Gorman is also the same as it’s been all season, but he’s made slight modifications and instilled in his players the adjustment they’ll mentally need to be prepared to make. He knows a well-coached team like the Knights will prove to be a challenge.

“We’ve seen some things that they do well and some things that we need to try to take advantage of if we can. They definitely have some good players that could cause us some trouble,” he said. “I know they’ve gotten increasingly better throughout the season, and that’s a sign of a good program and good coaching, so we know we have our work cut out for us.”