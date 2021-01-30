Stevens boys pull away to topple Scoopers

It wasn't the start the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team wanted, but the finish was more like it as the Raiders held off a pesky Sturgis squad 51-40 Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders fell behind 8-0 in the first couple minutes of the game, and although they were able to rally and take the lead, it wasn't until the fourth quarter until they were able to pull away from a Sturgis team that has just one win on the season.
It was a win the Raiders felt they needed desperately.
"We really picked up the intensity in the locker room," said Stevens junior Jaden Haefs. "We got after each other, and it was, 'We have to win this game, we have to keep competing, keep going. We eventually did that.'"
The Scoopers came out with 3-pointers by sophomores Gavin Lightenberg and Owen Cass and a basket by junior Konnor Berndt before Stevens knew what hit it.
Trailing 10-3, Stevens would go on a 12-0 run on three 3-pointers by Haefs and an alley-oop pass off the backboard from Haefs to senior Kaden Lemer, who finished it with a dunk.
The Raiders led 18-13 at the end of the first.
"We didn't start very well, so I just wanted to go out there and spark our team a little bit," Haefs said. "My teammates helped me a lot too, they found me open. It was a good game."
Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said it wasn't like they didn't talk about starting better all week in practice as last weekend they didn't have good starts in the losses to Sioux Falls Roosevelt and O'Gorman.
"Sometimes you can talk about it and talk about it, these are still high school kids. We just didn't come ready to play," he said. "Credit Sturgis, they came ready to play. To be honest, we won the game, but they kicked our butts."
Lemer added six points in the second and the Raiders took a 28-20 lead into the locker room.
It appeared early in the third that Stevens was on its way, up 30-20 on a basket by senior Jordan Eberlein and 33-24 after another 3 by Haefs.
But the Scoopers used as 10-2 run to cut the lead to 35-34 at the end of the third. Sturgis closed with a 3-pointer by junior Ridge Inhofer, three free throws by senior RJ Andrzejewski and a basket by junior Carson Pankratz.
Leading 37-35, the Raiders pulled away thanks to six points by junior Charles Christensen, a dunk by senior Ben Goldy and a basket by Lemer for a 10-0 run.
"I told the guys at halftime that we were going to be in a dogfight," Stoebner said. "We had opportunities to come out strong and get them down — they had one win — and try to jump on them, and we didn't. They (Sturgis) brought energy and they wanted to win the game today. We were just fortunate enough to go through a couple stretches where we went on some runs to lengthen the lead a little bit, but we got out-played."
Haefs and Lemer led the way for the Raiders with 14 points each, while Haefs added eight rebounds and five assists. Goldy scored six points and grabbed nine boards and Christensen added nine points.
Stevens was 18-of-43 from the field (42%), hit 5-of-13 3-pointers and 10-of-16 free throws.
Cass paced the Scoopers with 10 points. Sturgis was 13-of-41 from the field (32%), hit 5-of-17 3-pointers and 8-of-19 free throws.
The Raiders hit the road for seven straight games, beginning next weekend at Brookings and Watertown. Stoebner said they are at a point where they need to be urgent.
"I told the guys that we kind of plateaued a little bit lately where we got to the point where we progressed and we're playing well, playing with urgency, and the last few games we just haven't," he said. "We have to find that because we have the toughest stretch of our season in the next seven games."
The win snapped a two-game skid after a four-game win streak and moved the Raiders to 6-6 on the season.
"We have to keep getting better so we can compete with those teams that we lost to last weekend. We'll get there," Haefs said.
Sturgis, 1-12, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.