Stevens boys pull away to topple Scoopers

Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said it wasn't like they didn't talk about starting better all week in practice as last weekend they didn't have good starts in the losses to Sioux Falls Roosevelt and O'Gorman.

"Sometimes you can talk about it and talk about it, these are still high school kids. We just didn't come ready to play," he said. "Credit Sturgis, they came ready to play. To be honest, we won the game, but they kicked our butts."

Lemer added six points in the second and the Raiders took a 28-20 lead into the locker room.

It appeared early in the third that Stevens was on its way, up 30-20 on a basket by senior Jordan Eberlein and 33-24 after another 3 by Haefs.

But the Scoopers used as 10-2 run to cut the lead to 35-34 at the end of the third. Sturgis closed with a 3-pointer by junior Ridge Inhofer, three free throws by senior RJ Andrzejewski and a basket by junior Carson Pankratz.

Leading 37-35, the Raiders pulled away thanks to six points by junior Charles Christensen, a dunk by senior Ben Goldy and a basket by Lemer for a 10-0 run.