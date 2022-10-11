Stevens boys pull off another upset, blank O'Gorman for state title game berth

The Rapid City Stevens boys clinched their fourth state championship berth in eight seasons Tuesday with yet another shutout.

No. 6 Stevens dominated No. 2 O’Gorman in terms of possession and scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to lock in a date with Sioux Falls Lincoln in the Class AA state title game.

The Raiders stood strong in the match to earn a 3-0 shutout victory in the Class AA Boys State Tournament Semifinal at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls.

“We just had some better opportunities in the second half,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “Our shots were a little closer to the goal and the difference was really our composure.”

The win marked the ninth straight for the Raiders (12-2-1) and their ninth clean sheet of the season. Luther Busching scored two of Stevens' three goals in the contest.

“(Our defense) is awesome,” Luther Busching said. “Our back line is great and it makes it less stressful for the offensive line. It allows us to push up and put ourselves in goal-scoring positions. We don’t have to worry about getting back to defend.”

In fact, Stevens has not allowed a score on run-of-play since its last loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Aug. 27. The other three goals allowed in the Raiders’ win streak all came on free kicks.

“My defense is just really solid and a brick wall back there,” Fierro said. “Hats off to them, my two center backs, Keegan Blaha and Tanner Ward, and our goalie Shawn Bauer, to have that many clean sheets is pretty impressive.”

The match marked the first loss for O’Gorman since Sept. 8 and the first time it had been shut out all season. The Knights had also not lost a contest by more than two goals in the 2022 campaign.

Stevens outshot O’Gorman 11-1 in the opening half and recorded four shots on frame, but the two teams entered the halftime break in a scoreless tie.

In the 42nd minute, Gabe Cox sent a short pass to Busching, among a crowd of players in front of the O’Gorman goal, and the junior pushed the ball into the net to give Stevens a 1-0 lead and break the tie.

Two minutes later, Ryan Gaughan sent a shot off a Knights defender to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead in the 44th minute.

In the 47th minute, Gaughan and Busching teamed up, with Busching finding the net on an assist from Gaughan to give Stevens a 3-0 lead.

“In the past few weeks Luther has really been very effective,” Fierro said. “All year long he’s been a good distributor as an attacking midfielder. He just does a good job of putting balls where they need to be. Today he put them there and got some back.”

Stevens returns to action Saturday against No. 4 Lincoln (12-2-1) at Tea Area High School in the title match.

The two squads faced off earlier this season when the Patriots defeated the Raiders 1-0 on Aug. 20 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Last season, Stevens eliminated Lincoln from playoff contention 3-0 in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 9, 2021.

The road trip will mark the Raiders' third trip to the Sioux Falls area in the last week, but Busching said he's just excited for the Raiders to be back in the championship game.

"I'm super excited and we're all excited," he said. "We definitely think we have the potential to win it and we just want to play our game."

Stevens won its last state championship in 2015 and last appeared in the title match in 2020 when it dropped a 2-1 decision to O'Gorman.

Darrell Shoemaker contributed to this report.