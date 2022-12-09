Stevens boys relying on hard work to make up for inexperience

This season, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team needs a new group of players to step up.

For the first time in head coach Chris Stoebner’s career, his roster has no starting experience returning.

Seven seniors that anchored the 2021-22 squad graduated this offseason, and a junior from that team transferred to another program in the area, but he hasn’t noticed any drop off in intensity in practice.

“It's been very competitive and like I said, they're working their tails off,” Stoebner said. “As a coach, if you can get your guys to do that, it's going to be a great season. Regardless of the win-loss record, it's going to be a fun season.”

Stevens finished last season 10-11 overall and fell short of a Class AA State Tournament berth with a loss to Mitchell. The Raiders have not reached the state tournament since the 2019-20 season.

Senior Caden Dowling stepped up in the offseason to gain a hold on the point guard position and likes the attitude of the team as the start of a new season begins Friday.

“I'm really excited,” Dowling said. “I mean, we don't have a lot of experience or a lot of returners, but I think we got a good group of guys that are ready to compete and make a run this season.”

Stoebner said Dowling wasted no time assuming a leadership role on a young team.

“He played JV last year, but he's a great leader,” Stoebner said. “He works his tail off and he's an ‘I'll do whatever you ask of me coach’ type guy. That's what you want from your point guard spot.”

Three other seniors bring maturity to the lineup for the Raiders in Nash Sobczak, Hayden Gebhart and Will Dortch.

Sobczak brings size at the four position at 6-foot-5 and Stoebner hopes to see him become a consistent scorer down low.

Gebhart perhaps brings this most varsity experience from early in the year and will be a critical part of the team’s defense.

Dortch transferred into the program last December and did not see the floor much as he learned the new system, but will be a solid part of Stevens’ attack this season off the bench at guard.

“They'll have to figure it out and that's part of the growing process,” Stoebner said. “We have to figure out what we're not doing right and what we need to correct. I think this group is going to be willing to do that though.”

Maadinko Hawley will handle responsibilities at the five spot. He stands at 6-foot-4 but brings a lot of athleticism on the offensive glass. Thomas Martian will also help at center with his 6-foot-5 frame against bigger opponents.

There is also a core group of sophomores who will see significant minutes for the Raiders, most notably Dayler Sergist who will start at the three position this weekend.

Stoebner said it will be the first time in his coaching career that three sophomores will see significant minutes at the varsity level.

“We're going through a lot of firsts, first for me as a coach, just with that kind of inexperience, and firsts for our program,” he said. But these sophomores, again, are guys that are just going to continue to get better.”

Stevens opens the season with a pair of road games at Pierre T.F. Riggs at 6 p.m. MT Friday and at Aberdeen Central at 12:30 p.m. MT Saturday.

“They should expect to see a team that competes every game and leaves everything on the court,” Dowling said.