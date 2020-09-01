Stevens boys' soccer runs past Patriots

The Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team scored nine first-half goals, including four in a 10-minute stretch, to overwhelm Douglas/Rapid City Christian 10-0 in Box Elder Tuesday night.
Sophomore Zack Williams recorded a hat trick and an assist and teammates Ross Moriarty and Christian Slack added a pair of goals as part of the first-half scoring attack. Chris Policky and Brendan Thompson also netted first-half goals for the Raiders, 3-0 on the season.
Devonte Parker had a pair of first-half assists for Stevens. The Raiders took 21 shots in the first half with 16 on frame.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian stiffened in the second half and it took the Raiders all of 37 second-half minutes to get the 10th goal, a score from Levi Busching.
The Raiders took 15 shots in the second half with less than half on frame (seven) and only one reaching net.
The Raiders visit Pierre Friday and Aberdeen Central Saturday. Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 0-6, is at Hot Springs Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 4: The Broncs broke a two-game losing skid with the win over the Cavaliers Tuesday night a Dakota Fields.
For St. Thomas More, 2-4, Garrett Kerkenbush scored 20 minutes in for the Cavaliers, assisted by Tom Solano. Solano added scores at the 35 and 58 minute marks, both assisted by Sam Evans. Will Green contributed the remaining goal at 58 minutes in.
Goalie Jacob Solano made 27 saves for STM.
For Belle Fourche, 4-3, Aiden Voyles had three goals, while Josiah Trimble had two goals and two assists. Charles Alberts added two goals.
Hunter Cherveny had 11 saves and Tristim Hendricks had two assists.
Both teams host James Valley Christian this weekend, Belle Fourche on Friday and St. Thomas More on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 14, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Raiders remained unbeaten with the lop-sided win over the Patriots Tuesday night in Box Elder.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 3-0, is at Pierre and Aberdeen Central this weekend, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 1-5, hosts the Rapid City Central junior varsity Monday.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, ALLIANCE, Neb., 0: The Class B fifth-ranked Lady Comets remained unbeaten with the three-set win over Alliance Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian moved to 6-0 on the season with the 25-17, 25-19 and 25-13 victory.
Tori Attstiel had a big game for the Lady Comets with 15 kills and 17 digs. Riley Freeland finished with 31 set assists, Lauren Hawes had 13 digs and Jaedynn Nammany added three service aces.
Rapid City Christian hosts Wall Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
WHITE RIVER 3, LYMAN 0: The Lady Tigers opened the season with the easy win over the Raiders Tuesday night in Presho.
White River had little trouble in the 25-14, 25-5 and 25-9 victory.
No other results were made available.
White River hosts New Underwood Thursday and Lyman hosts Gregory, also Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, STURGIS 0: The Cavaliers picked up the Black Hills Conference road win Tuesday night in Sturgis.
STM earned the straight-set win, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-18.
No other results were made available.
St. Thomas More, 3-3, is at Hot Springs Thursday, while Sturgis is at Aberdeen Central Saturday.
