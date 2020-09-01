Stevens boys' soccer runs past Patriots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team scored nine first-half goals, including four in a 10-minute stretch, to overwhelm Douglas/Rapid City Christian 10-0 in Box Elder Tuesday night.

Sophomore Zack Williams recorded a hat trick and an assist and teammates Ross Moriarty and Christian Slack added a pair of goals as part of the first-half scoring attack. Chris Policky and Brendan Thompson also netted first-half goals for the Raiders, 3-0 on the season.

Devonte Parker had a pair of first-half assists for Stevens. The Raiders took 21 shots in the first half with 16 on frame.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian stiffened in the second half and it took the Raiders all of 37 second-half minutes to get the 10th goal, a score from Levi Busching.

The Raiders took 15 shots in the second half with less than half on frame (seven) and only one reaching net.

The Raiders visit Pierre Friday and Aberdeen Central Saturday. Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 0-6, is at Hot Springs Thursday.

BELLE FOURCHE 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 4: The Broncs broke a two-game losing skid with the win over the Cavaliers Tuesday night a Dakota Fields.