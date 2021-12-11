Stevens boys struggle defensively in loss to Aberdeen Central

Through two games, albeit against strong teams at the earliest stage of the season, Rapid City Stevens is searching for its identity.

The Raiders, who have put priority on defense in recent years, surrendered 68 points to Pierre T.F. Riggs in their season-opener Friday night, and on Saturday afternoon they allowed even more in a 71-46 loss to T-No. 4 Aberdeen Central on their home floor.

“What we usually hang our hat on at Stevens, or what we have my last six years here, is on the defensive end, and we’ve just struggled these first two games to contain the basketball,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We played two pretty good teams, but when they can shoot from the outside and the way (Spencer Barr) broke us down, we just had no answers for them all game.”

Barr, the Golden Eagles’ junior guard, was relentless in the game, scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-of-9 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers and a 3-for-4 free-throw efficiency. Teammates Alec Voegele and Noah Behrands added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Aberdeen Central (2-0) shot 44% from the floor and committed just five turnovers.

Ben Goldy paced the Raiders with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, while Jaden Haefs and Nate Kindred chipped in seven points apiece. Stevens (0-2) shot 37% and conversely totaled 14 turnovers.

The Raiders competed with the Golden Eagles in the first quarter, getting a pair of buckets from Goldy and a 3 from Kolin Ray (five points) to trail just 19-14 entering the second. But Aberdeen Central went on a 7-0 run to build a double-digit lead and used a 22-9 second period to lead 41-23 at halftime.

Aberdeen Central continued to find baskets and outscored Steven 16-8 in the third for a 57-31 advantage through 24 minutes before cruising through the fourth quarter.

“We weren’t concerned about coming back and winning, it was just about competing,” Stoebner said. “We had our moments today. We were in the game for a while and then we struggled to score. It was about competing, and sometimes we did that and others we didn’t.”

The Raiders will now gear up for their first rivalry game of the season, hosting Rapid City Central (0-2) on Tuesday where one team will pick up their maiden victory.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.