Stevens boys survive Brookings on Ty Gagne’s late goal; Raider girls blank Bobcats behind Breanna Reagan’s hat trick

Out of a scrum in the box, Ty Gagne got a foot on the ball.

With the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team searching for a go-ahead goal in the final minute of their regular season opener against Brookings on Friday, a bouncing ball in the box off a corner kick found its way to the senior defender, who fought through heavy contact and put a shot on net, past the outstretched arms of the Bobcats keeper for a goal with 27 seconds left.

“I didn’t see a whole lot, got pushed around a lot,” Gagne said, “I saw the ball and I saw a gap, so I tried to swing for it.”

The Raiders then held their opponents at bay in the final moments to pull off a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Sioux Park.

“Yeah, that was a surprise, and I’m not as surprised about Brookings’ play as our play,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “It was slower than I thought it was going to be. We weren’t anticipating, we were more responding to things, we were giving them too much space to do what they do.”

Stevens, ranked No. 3 in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, were without star forward Zack Williams, who is in concussion protocol following a non-soccer related injury and is considered day-to-day.

“We didn’t make too many adjustments, tactically,” Fierro said. We still played the way we would, we just had other people doing Zack’s job.”

The Raiders (1-0-0), who reached the semifinals of the Class AA State Tournament last year, were forced to play with a deficit less than four minutes into the contest when Junior Eberline beat the Stevens keeper right with a goal to give the Bobcats (0-1-0) a 1-0 lead.

Stevens put eight shots on target in the first half but couldn’t get one to fall. Ryan Gaughan finally broke the deadlock only 50 seconds into the second half when he grabbed possession of the ball at midfield and sprinted up the field before deking a defender in the box and releasing a shot that found the back of the net for the game-tying goal to make it 1-1.

“I think we just had to speed up our speed of play,” Gagne. “We started out really sluggish, but then toward the end we cleaned up the middle a lot and started winning a lot more 50-50 balls.”

The Raiders picked up three corner kicks in the second half but couldn’t take advantage. Zander Freeland nearly broke the tie with a shot from outside the box in the 61st minute, but the attempt bounced off the left post, and Sam Tschetter had a chance as well in the 75th minute, but his shot sailed just wide.

Gagne finally came through in the closing half-minute. Brookings had a final chance to level the game with a long-distance free kick in the waning seconds but the attempt went wide and Stevens goalie Shawn Bauer safely corralled the ball.

“We knew we were going to keep going at it until the last second ticked off the clock, and that’s exactly what they did and that’s exactly what I’d expect of them,” Fierro said. “They understood the urgency of the moment.”

Stevens returns to action Saturday morning against Watertown at Sioux Park.

Breanna Reagan tallies hat trick as Raider girls blank Bobcats in opener

It took Breanna Reagan all of 54 seconds to get her team’s hopes of back-to-back state championship game berths off and running.

The sophomore striker picked up where she left off last season, finishing with a hat trick as the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team cruised past Brookings 6-0 in its season opener at Sioux Park.

“Because we graduated so many seniors and we’ve got a whole group that doesn’t have a ton of game time at varsity level, you’re always wondering what’s going to come out,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “And who else would start us out other than the person who really helped us through the year last year.”

Reagan, last year’s Rapid City Journal Best of the West Player of the Year, was one of four different goal-scorers for Stevens (1-0-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll.

“I thought, across the board against Brookings, we played a much better game than I was expecting, so I was quite pleased,” Usera said. “I think it gets them to start believing that what we’re doing has potential, rather than second guessing it because it’s all new to them. It was a good start, and we finished strong.”

Reagan’s first goal came off a corner kick to give the Raiders a quick lead. Then in the fourth minute, she fed a pass to sister Trinity Reagan, who directed a shot to the bottom-left corner of the net and scored from outside the box.

Addie Hofer made it 3-0 in the 18th minute when she unleashed a shot 40 yards out and found the back of the net.

Breanna Reagan tallied her second goal of the half in the 34th minute after colliding with a Bobcats player on a header at midfield. Holding her head following the contact, she was fed a pass in the box and chipped a shot that landed in the net. She left the field for treatment and was out the rest of the first half but returned for the second.

Her contributions weren’t done yet, however. In the 57th minute she drew a foul in the box and Ella Lantz took the penalty kick, drilling a goal at the bottom-left corner of the net. Breanna Reagan then earned her hat trick in the 75th minute, putting away a beautifully-fed crossing pass from Lantz.

Stevens returns to action Saturday morning against Watertown at Sioux Park.