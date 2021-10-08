Stevens boys take third at Pat Amato Classic

The Rapid City Stevens cross country team participated in the Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn, Colo., on Friday.

The Raider boys finished in third place with 121 points, while the girls took fifth place with 148.

Individually, Simeon Birnbaum finished in third place in the boys’ race in 16 minutes and 6.68 seconds, just .29 seconds out of second place.

Alex Otten took ninth in the race in 16:32.34.

On the girls’ side, Hailey Uhre finished in 10th place in 18:29.10 and her teammate Brionna Holso was 11th in 18:31.04.

Football

HARDING COUNTY 66, NEWELL 14: Harding County scored 44 points in the first quarter on its way to running past Newell on Friday.

The Ranchers scored 22 points in less than two minutes, including 26- and 5-yard touchdown runs from Dawson Kautzman.

Cade Martin chipped in with four carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, Kautzman had three carries for 61 yards and Keegen Hett finished with three carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Chase Johnston led Newell with seven carries for 21 yards.