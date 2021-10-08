Stevens boys take third at Pat Amato Classic

The Rapid City Stevens cross country team participated in the Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn, Colo., on Friday.
The Raider boys finished in third place with 121 points, while the girls took fifth place with 148.
Individually, Simeon Birnbaum finished in third place in the boys’ race in 16 minutes and 6.68 seconds, just .29 seconds out of second place.
Alex Otten took ninth in the race in 16:32.34.
On the girls’ side, Hailey Uhre finished in 10th place in 18:29.10 and her teammate Brionna Holso was 11th in 18:31.04.
Football
HARDING COUNTY 66, NEWELL 14: Harding County scored 44 points in the first quarter on its way to running past Newell on Friday.
The Ranchers scored 22 points in less than two minutes, including 26- and 5-yard touchdown runs from Dawson Kautzman.
Cade Martin chipped in with four carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, Kautzman had three carries for 61 yards and Keegen Hett finished with three carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Johnston led Newell with seven carries for 21 yards.
Harding County (4-3) will close out the regular season at Faith Friday, while the Irrigators finished the season at 0-7.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 62, RAPID CITY STEVENS 14: The Knights ran past the Raiders Friday night in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available for this game.
Rapid City Stevens (2-5) will look to bounce back when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.
HARRISBURG 62, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 12: Harrisburg remained unbeaten with a win over the Cobblers Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Rapid City Central (1-6) is back in action Friday when it hosts Brandon Valley.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 26, CUSTER 6: Lead-Deadwood continued to roll as it ran past the Wildcats for its fourth consecutive victory.
No other information was made available.
The Golddiggers (5-2) will close out the regular season at Hot Springs on Friday, while Custer (0-7) is at Bennett County.
YANKTON 48, STURGIS 7: The Bucks earned their second win in a row with a victory over the Scoopers.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis (1-6) will host St. Thomas More on Friday.