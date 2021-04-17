 Skip to main content
Stevens boys' tennis beats Watertown, Roosevelt
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Stevens boys' tennis beats Watertown, Roosevelt

The Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team went 3-0 Friday on its East River trip to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Raiders stopped Brandon Valley 7-2, before defeating both Watertown and Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9-0.

Jamison Pfingston (No. 1 singles), Michael Tang (No. 2), Sam Mortimer (No. 3) and Asa Hood (No. 4) all went 3-0 on the day, while the doubles teams of Pfingston/Tang (No. 1), Mortimer/Hood (No. 2) and Thomas Postma/Christian Mueller (No. 3) also were 3-0 on the day.

The Raiders return to action Saturday against Brookings in Sioux Falls.

Central tennis falls to Yankton and Huron

Rapid city Central dropped a pair of 9-0 decisions to Yankton and Huron Friday in Huron.

Central remains in Huron Saturday and takes on Aberdeen Central and Mitchell.

