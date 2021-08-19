Stevens boys top West River Open

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ golf team topped the rest of the field at the West River Open Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

The Raiders finished with a team score of 325, Spearfish wasn’t far off with 331 and St. Thomas More was third with 340.

Belle Fourche earned the fourth place spot with 350 and Rapid City Central rounded out the top five with 351.

Stevens JV was sixth with 363, followed by Sturgis with 380, Hot Springs with 393 and Douglas with 418.

Individually, Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche finished first with 73, Carter Mockabee of Stevens shared the second spot with Vincent VanLiere of STM (75 each), Taylor Anderson of Stevens was fourth with 76 and Trey Wood of Spearfish rounded out the top five with 79.

Jacob Harris of Hot Springs wasn’t far behind with 80, Jack Hight was seventh with 81 and More’s Hayden Heig followed in eighth (82).

Charlie Rasmussen of Spearfish and Ben Partridge of Stevens rounded out the individual top 10 with 85 apiece.

Stevens, Central and Douglas will be back in action on Monday at the Rapid City Central invite, while the rest of the field (including the Raiders and Cobblers) will play in the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.