Stevens boys win inside battle for season sweep of Central

Charles Christensen said Saturday’s rivalry game was a turning point in the season for the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team.

Per the Class AA standings, the Raiders sit outside the top eight, leaving them as one of the squads that have to travel for the SoDak 16 in five weeks.

Christensen, one of Stevens’ senior leaders, saw the game against Rapid City Central as an opportunity to add to the win column, and build off it to make a push for a first-round playoff game at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“We had to show up today and be ready for the rest of the season,” Christensen said. “We just want to win as much as we can so we can get a home game and play (in Rapid City) for everybody.”

The Raiders were dynamic in their effort, controlling the inside of the paint with their physical advantage and shooting over 50% from the floor in a 67-49 win at Naasz Gymnasium to grab the season sweep of the Cobblers.

“The last few games we haven’t gotten off to a great start, and we’ve got seniors starting. It’s not like we have freshmen and sophomores,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “But for us, we’ve got to have everybody play their best basketball, and I thought today we got that.”

Christensen tallied eight points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 16 on 8 of 10 shooting. Nate Kindred added 12 points, Kolin Ray notched 10 off the bench and Ben Goldy chipped in eight points along with 11 rebounds, including seven offensive for a Raiders (7-5) team that shot 54% and outrebounded their opponents 34-24.

Cael Meisman exploded for 10 points in the third quarter and ended with 14 to pace the Cobblers (4-8), who shot 39%, while Reno Lowe picked up 10 points.

“It’s one of those things where we weren’t scoring and they were, and that carried through the whole game,” Central head coach TJ Hay said. “We were just back on our heels. We’re awfully young and we keep making the same mistakes over and over, and we’ve got guys playing out of position.”

Stevens, motivated by their desire for a home playoff game, seized the first seven points of the contest thanks to a pair of buckets by Christensen and a 3-point play from Drew Marchant (nine points). The hot start set the tone as Central, which scored on a driving layup from Jace Brown (four points) and a corner 3 from Keishawn Beasley (five points) in the first quarter, was forced to play catchup nearly all of regulation.

“Charles stepped up in a big way,” Stoebner said. “We’ve been looking for that on a more consistent basis, so if he can continue to do that, it just gives us another scorer and it makes us able to compete with the really good teams.”

Ray, who played a little more than 18 and a half minutes, entered the game and tallied the first five points for his squad in the second quarter as the Raiders built a double-digit lead, 20-10. A couple of second-chance points aided Stevens before halftime, as Goldy hauled in a board and got off a pass to Kindred, who laid in a shot, and a Marchant 3-pointer following an offensive rebound started a 6-0 run and led to a 32-17 halftime advantage.

“In practice we always talk about focusing on our rebounding,” Christensen said. “Coach says it’s one of the most important things, and it really showed today.”

Meisman and the Cobblers made the beginning of the second half more competitive as the 6-foot-4 sophomore scored 10 of their first 13 points of the third quarter with several layups to cut their deficit to nine, 39-30, with five minutes gone in the frame.

But Stevens answered, as a Marchant 3 ignited a 12-2 run to close out the period up 51-34. Kindred recorded a 3-point play and hit a deep 2-point jumper on the stretch, and Christensen dropped in a bucket after grabbing his own rebound.

“We made a nice little run to start the third quarter, then we gave up a couple offensive rebounds,” Hay said. “We actually got stops, but we gave up offensive rebounds and putbacks, and then we lost a couple shooters, they knocked down 3s and it was back up to 15.”

Goldy had a pair of offensive rebounds and putbacks in the final frame as the Raiders extended their lead above 20 at 57-36. Kindred also drained an uncontested perimeter jumper from the top of the key and Chirstensen slammed home a dunk.

No rivalry game would be complete without tempers flaring, no matter the margin. With just over three minutes remaining, Goldy took offense to a foul committed by Cooper Totten on Jaden Haefs, leading to a verbal spat and close-range staredown between the pair. Goldy was charged a technical foul and did not return to the floor, and neither did Totten.

“We knew we had to hold them to one shot, and I thought defensively for three quarters we were pretty dang good,” Stoebner said. “Third quarter we had some lapses, let them get back into the game, but for the most part I’m happy with the defensive end, giving them one shot.”

Stevens hosts No. 2 O’Gorman (10-2) Friday and Brandon Valley (5-5) Saturday, while Central’s next set of games are switched, hosting BV Friday and O’Gorman Saturday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0