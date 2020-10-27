Stevens breaks away in first for straight-sets victory over Sturgis

A pair of blocks by Tiffany Fuhrmann early in the contest helped the Raiders build an 8-3 advantage off a 5-0 run, but back-to-back kills from Beck got the Scoopers back within three before her squad strung together six straight points to take the lead back at 14-12.

Down 20-19 later in the first set, a kill by Sobczak kickstarted Stevens, which grabbed six of the next seven points to secure a one-set advantage.

“We just needed to fix our passing game. And our blocking, we needed to get up a little quicker,” Raiders head coach Kylie Voorhees said. “So everything was a little bit off, so once we found our rhythm, I think that really turned the game more to our side.”

The Scoopers failed to seize a lead in the second as their opponents made it 17-8. McNabb collected all four of her kills in the set and aided a 6-0 run to make it 23-12 before Katie Collins gave the Raiders set point on a kill, which they then converted on to go up two sets to none.

“We need to get our fire back. Our intensity,” said Cano, whose team suffered their seventh consecutive loss in the defeat. “We keep coming out flat, and we’ve got to start coming out ready to play immediately.”