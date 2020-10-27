Stevens breaks away in first for straight-sets victory over Sturgis

The Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis volleyball teams were close through the opening set, playing tied on eight occasions and exchanging leads half a dozen times.
But after the Raiders went on a run to close out the first, the lead changed just five more times in the second and third as Stevens found a groove and earned the straight-sets victory, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14, over the Scoopers.
“We really sunk down to their level and we had pretty low energy, and we were just playing with them instead of against them,” Raiders senior setter Julia Lee said. “Once we figured out that we were the team to beat, we started playing our game, and from there we just took off.”
Lee finished with five kills and a trio of aces as Bailee Sobczak led Stevens (11-12) with eight kills and two blocks. SaeAuna Reynolds, Jayda McNabb and Carsyn Mettler also tallied four kills each.
Kaylee Whatley paced Sturgis (8-15) with six kills, while Makayla Keffeler, Jillian Beck and Joellen Cano added three kills apiece, and Cano tossed in one ace.
“They got some runs on us with some serving,” Scoopers head coach Debbie Cano said. “We had a hard time receiving a few of their serves, and when they got on those runs we just struggled getting the ball back.”
A pair of blocks by Tiffany Fuhrmann early in the contest helped the Raiders build an 8-3 advantage off a 5-0 run, but back-to-back kills from Beck got the Scoopers back within three before her squad strung together six straight points to take the lead back at 14-12.
Down 20-19 later in the first set, a kill by Sobczak kickstarted Stevens, which grabbed six of the next seven points to secure a one-set advantage.
“We just needed to fix our passing game. And our blocking, we needed to get up a little quicker,” Raiders head coach Kylie Voorhees said. “So everything was a little bit off, so once we found our rhythm, I think that really turned the game more to our side.”
The Scoopers failed to seize a lead in the second as their opponents made it 17-8. McNabb collected all four of her kills in the set and aided a 6-0 run to make it 23-12 before Katie Collins gave the Raiders set point on a kill, which they then converted on to go up two sets to none.
“We need to get our fire back. Our intensity,” said Cano, whose team suffered their seventh consecutive loss in the defeat. “We keep coming out flat, and we’ve got to start coming out ready to play immediately.”
Stevens fell behind 5-4 in the third but went on a 5-0 run thanks to kills from Mettler and Jessica Doran. Sobczak earned her squad’s next three kills for a 14-8 advantage before Joellen Cano served an ace and Whatley made a kill to bring it back to a three-point set.
Lee followed Sobczak’s final kill of the night with back-to-back aces as the Raiders made it a 21-14 margin. Doran finished off a 4-0 run, and the match, with a spike.
“It’s magic, honestly,” Lee said of Stevens’ chemistry. “When our offense and defense is on, we’re the team to beat, and we just go out there and everything’s so fluid. It’s easy to get a connection, and it’s just fun volleyball.”
Lee added that the Raiders’ ability to work through a tight match and problem solve will be crucial in the postseason.
“Especially come state (tournament) time, we’re going to have a lot more closer matches and there’s going to be times when we’re down,” she said. “And we just have to know that we can fight through it, and just because we’re down a couple points or the score is close, we can pull away and get the win.”
Voorhees said her squad’s offense and defense falling into place as the regular season comes to a close falls in accordance with her expectations.
“Momentum’s huge in the game of volleyball, so any time you have it it’s always a good feeling,” she said. “It means things are coming together, and that’s where we should be and what we should be doing at this point in the season.”
Stevens concludes its regular season slate with three road matches, taking on Huron Friday, Mitchell Saturday and Sturgis again Monday.
After the Scoopers host the Raiders, they’ll wrap up their regular season at home against Rapid City Central Nov. 5.
