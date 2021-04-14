Stevens' Brooks named Region 4 Head Girls Coach Of The Year

Rapid City Stevens' girls basketball head coach Michael Brooks was named Region 4 Head Girls Coach Of The Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday, following a run to the championship game in the state tournament.

“Awards and things like that are great, but I just appreciate our team, the opportunity to grow together,” Brooks said Wednesday after the national signings for three of his players. “It was a unique season. Masks and social distancing and trying to find a way to have a season was just amazing. I appreciate everything they were able to give to the program. Really the award is about their effort.”

Brooks returned to Stevens in 2020 one year after he resigned from the position. In 2019, he said he resigned to spend more time with his family and to be more involved with his daughter and son's athletic careers, and to spend time with them.

During his first run at Stevens, he led the team to three state tournament appearances with the team finishing in fifth place in 2019.