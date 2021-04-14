Stevens' Brooks named Region 4 Head Girls Coach Of The Year

Rapid City Stevens' girls basketball head coach Michael Brooks was named Region 4 Head Girls Coach Of The Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday, following a run to the championship game in the state tournament.
“Awards and things like that are great, but I just appreciate our team, the opportunity to grow together,” Brooks said Wednesday after the national signings for three of his players. “It was a unique season. Masks and social distancing and trying to find a way to have a season was just amazing. I appreciate everything they were able to give to the program. Really the award is about their effort.”
Brooks returned to Stevens in 2020 one year after he resigned from the position. In 2019, he said he resigned to spend more time with his family and to be more involved with his daughter and son's athletic careers, and to spend time with them.
During his first run at Stevens, he led the team to three state tournament appearances with the team finishing in fifth place in 2019.
Brooks said to have three seniors moving on to the collegiate level speaks volumes about the program and where it’s going.
He said the season was difficult and started practice the day they started in-person school. He said everyone was out of shape and had a disjointed beginning.
As they got in shape and spent time together, they improved.
“So much of basketball is interpersonal relationships and that connection they have with one another,” he said. “I think throughout the season you saw how their relationships built, how they loved each other, how they trusted each other and they culminated at the end as you saw just them play with such ferocity and trust.
“I’ll never forget that entire run of where we started, when we didn’t think we’d have a season, to finishing almost where we wanted to at the end,” Brooks said. “It was just a blessed season.”
St. Thomas More's David Hollenbeck was named Region 4 Head Boys Coach Of The Year, while Spearfish's Jaime Bentley was awarded Assistant Girls Coach Of The Year for Region 4.
Custer's Paul Kelley earned Region 8's Head Boys Coach Of The Year award, White River's Jared Bouman was named Region 8 Head Girls Coach Of The Year, Hill City's Jamie Duprey earned Region 8 Assistant Boys Coach Of The Year and Madison McLaughlin of Wall was named Region 8 Assistant Girls Coach of the Year.
