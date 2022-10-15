Stevens caps off 'revenge tour' with first state soccer championship in 7 years

The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team finished the month of August with a chip on their shoulder.

The Raiders sputtered to a 3-2-1 start to open the season, but something changed in the club when September kicked off, and they won 10 straight to close the season and did not allow a single goal on run-of-play en route to its first Class AA state championship since 2015.

The Raiders’ run culminated in a dominant 4-1 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in the championship match Saturday at Tea Area High School.

"The guys joked around and called this the revenge tour,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “We wanted to get back at Jefferson for that loss early in the year, we wanted to get back at O’Gorman for the state championship loss (in 2020) and we wanted to get back at Lincoln for the loss early in the year."

Zach Williams played on that state runner-up team in 2020 and said it felt amazing to finish his career on top. The senior scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 13th minute and put the match out of reach with a heel goal in the 45th minute that gave Stevens a 3-1 lead.

“My sophomore year we came up short against O’Gorman, 2-1, and to end my career this way feels so good,” Williams said. “We’ve been working so hard and it’s great to end it like this my senior year. For the other boys in their upcoming years, the future is bright and it’s going to be good.”

Stevens (13-2-1) outshot Lincoln 24-11 in the match and recorded 12 shots on frame compared to five for the Patriots. It upped the intensity in the second half and outshot their opponent 12-4 in the period and allowed just three shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.

Even when Stevens went up 4-1 in the 61st minute, Fierro still felt anxious as the clock ticked down.

“I don’t relax much on the sideline so I was still pacing on the sideline with 30 seconds to go,” Fierro said. “But in hindsight, when I think about our control of the ball and possession, we did what we needed to do.”

Even with the constant assault on goal by the Raiders, defense still proved the deciding factor in the match.

At the end of the first half, Lincoln (12-3-1) ramped up the intensity and notched a goal off a free kick to make it 2-1 in the 33rd minute. Junior Ryan Calhoun applied the finishing touch off a Stevens defender to get the ball into the net.

“It looked like they started to figure some things out to control the ball a little bit (at the end of the half),” Fierro said. “But at the beginning of the game and certainly in that second half, the defense was just shut down and lock down, like they have been since really the first quarter of the season.”

Keegan Blaha received the Defensive Player of the Match award during the award presentation for his efforts on the back line against the Patriots. Goalie Shawn Bauer finished the match with four saves, and credited his midfield and back line for their efforts to keep everything in front of him in the match.

“The whole focus was changed after the 5-2 defeat (at Jefferson on Aug. 27),” Bauer said. “We got more focused and that change in mentality is what allowed us to win State.”

Stevens started the game off on a high note when a Lincoln penalty on Sam Tschetter in the box created a penalty kick opportunity. Williams buried the penalty in the right side of the net to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

Less than a minute later, Gabe Cox, Stevens’ leading scorer, nailed a shot into the upper right corner to give his team a 2-0 advantage in the 14th minute.

Lincoln cut its deficit to 2-1 in the 33rd minute with an own goal off the free kick and went into the halftime break down by a goal, carrying all the momentum.

But Stevens entered the second half with a different level of intensity on both sides of the pitch, and Williams, who left the game early in the half after a yellow card, returned a couple of minutes later to send a message. The senior gave his team a 3-1 advantage with a goal off his heel through a sea of bodies in the box in the 45th minute.

Stevens nabbed another goal in the 61st minute when Tschetter pounded a shot off a Lincoln defender to seal the 4-1 championship victory.

The Raiders' victory marks their sixth state title in their last 13 years.