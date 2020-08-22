Stevens, Central hold scrimmages under first-year head coaches

It was scrimmage day for the Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens football teams.
It was also a time for two first-year Rapid City head coaches — Neal Cruce for Central and Michael Scott for Stevens — to show some offense and defense in front of their fans in game situations.
The Cobblers held their annual Red and White Scrimmage on their practice field Saturday morning as they went offense versus defense for about a 50-minute scrimmage.
The Raiders, meanwhile, went for about two hours combined with their freshmen in the annual Blue and Silver Scrimmage Saturday night at Sioux Park Stadium.
Cobblers making some strides
Cruce said it was a rugged start with all of the virus restrictions, but now that they have started to open things up a little bit they've started to make some strides, and the offense, behind senior quarterback Kohl Meisman, is coming together.
"Kohl played very well and our receivers blocked very well today," Cruce said. "The O-line, we have a few things to fix there, but for the most part, I was proud of how they played today. They opened some holes for some big runs here and there.
"For the most part, everything in terms of today is going to be a very fixable housekeeping type of thing. There were no major issues. Once we got into the locker room and talked about it, it was all just little communication things."
Cruce was named Cobbler head coach this spring, coming from Loretto (Tenn.) High School.
He admits his bit of a southern accent was a little tough on the Cobblers early on.
"At first being not just from out of town, but out of state and out of the region, I do feel like at first they were a little leery," he said. "I think they were having trouble picking up my lingo, understanding me. But now we are all pretty tight and we communicate pretty well. We have a lot of laughs in practice, so now that they are used to me, it is coming together."
The Cobblers are coming off a tough 0-9 season in 2019, and Cruce says anytime that happens, it is tough to bounce back. But he said they are doing the best that they can to overcome that.
"We have a lot of things that we're excited about, but there is work to do," he said.
He said the good thing is they have their roster divided now and their freshmen are officially going with the freshmen staff and their jayvees are starting their season.
"Everything is starting to divide and come more specified," he said. "Starting Monday there will be tons of individual attention given at each level. It's true game prep week and we're very excited about that."
The Cobblers open the season Saturday at Harrisburg.
Raiders on the upswing as well
Like Cruce, Scott is feeling better about things after a bit of a rough start.
"About three or four weeks ago, I was like, 'Where are we going to be as a unit,'? he said. "We've progressively gotten better as a team every week."
Offensively, the Raiders were able to execute in the scrimmage, especially when they closed the scrimmage off with red-zone work, scoring several touchdowns against the No. 1 defense.
"We're driving to right spots out there. Our quarterbacks (senior Joe Weber and sophomore Jed Jenson) need to be more patient out there. As they started to calm down, they started to make more plays.
The Stevens defense played well in the middle of the field, but struggled defending the goal-line in the end.
"It is difficult when you have a short field to defend, but I was proud of the offense because we were able to respond," he said.
Scott, an assistant last season and named head coach earlier this summer, was also happy with the play of the freshmen Raiders who scrimmaged as the different levels alternated every 10 plays.
"They're young and they are going to make mistakes, but I saw some really good things," he said.
As a whole, the Raider varsity is a young team, and Scott said he expects them to make mistakes at times. He said they just have to continue to get better as the season progresses.
"I think by week three or four we will be clicking, and hopefully we'll have them firing on all cylinders and we're able to compete against anybody that we play," he said.
Saturday night's scrimmage played a big part in establishing the depth chart for the Raiders as they get ready for their first game-week preparation as they open on the road Friday night at defending state champion Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
This next week in practice will be a big week for the Raiders, Scott said.
"We don't have a long week, so we have to really focus on each and every play," he said. "We're going up against one of the top teams in the state. We have to go out and minimize on the mental mistakes, and minimize on the penalties, and just make plays. Most importantly, like I tell these guys, have fun."
