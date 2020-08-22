Stevens, Central hold scrimmages under first-year head coaches

Cruce was named Cobbler head coach this spring, coming from Loretto (Tenn.) High School.

He admits his bit of a southern accent was a little tough on the Cobblers early on.

"At first being not just from out of town, but out of state and out of the region, I do feel like at first they were a little leery," he said. "I think they were having trouble picking up my lingo, understanding me. But now we are all pretty tight and we communicate pretty well. We have a lot of laughs in practice, so now that they are used to me, it is coming together."

The Cobblers are coming off a tough 0-9 season in 2019, and Cruce says anytime that happens, it is tough to bounce back. But he said they are doing the best that they can to overcome that.

"We have a lot of things that we're excited about, but there is work to do," he said.

He said the good thing is they have their roster divided now and their freshmen are officially going with the freshmen staff and their jayvees are starting their season.

"Everything is starting to divide and come more specified," he said. "Starting Monday there will be tons of individual attention given at each level. It's true game prep week and we're very excited about that."