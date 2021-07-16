Stevens, Central set first starting dates

Rapid City Central
Rapid City Central High School will begin fall practices during the month of August. All students in grades 9-12 who plan on participating in any SDHSAA sponsored activity or club sponsored activities during the 2021-22 school year must have a current (dated 2021) physical on file in the Activities Office prior to participating in the first practice. If you have any questions regarding the status of your physical, contact the Central High School Activities Office at 394-4041.
The Rapid City Central School Activities Department, coaching staff and advisors, invite all current and future Central Cobbler athletes and parents to the Cobbler Kickoff Event, to be held on Monday, Aug. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Central High School. Per the RCAS High School Activities handbook, this meeting is a requirement for all Cobbler parents and students planning to participate this upcoming school year. General activity rules and regulations will be discussed. In addition, Booster Club information, schedules, activity tickets and ramp passes will also be available for you to purchase that evening. There will be a special incentive with prizes for attending and a free “Welcome Back” tailgate picnic following the presentation. Please plan on attending and helping us kickoff the upcoming season!
RCC SDHSAA Sponsored Activities
Boys Golf: Boys golf tryouts will be held on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. each day under the direction of head coach Jeremy Noyes. Tryouts will consist of two 18 hole rounds at The Elks Golf Course. There will be an informational meeting held on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. in the P.E. Classroom in the Central High School Activities Center.
Football: Practice for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Monday Aug. 9th at 6:30 a.m. at the Central High School Football Fields under the direction of Head Coach Neal Cruce. The Annual Red/White Scrimmage and Media Day will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, Aug. 21st, at the Central High School Football Field. There will be a parent meeting on Aug. 18th at 6:00 p.m. in Naasz Gymnasium.
Volleyball: Tryouts for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Central HS Naasz Gym under the direction of head coach Jayna Morrill. Tryouts for girls in grades 10-12 will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13. Tryouts for all 9th graders will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13. On Saturday Aug. 14, tryouts will take place for grades 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for all 9th graders from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. You must attend tryouts to make the team. There will be a parent meeting on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in Naasz Gymnasium.
Cross Country: Practice, for students in grades 9-12 will begin Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m. at the Activities Entrance, under the direction of head coach Marshall Kambestad. Come to practice with a T-Shirt, running shorts, running shoes and a water bottle. There will be a parent meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 in the Rapid City Central cafeteria.
Girls Tennis: Practice for students in grades 7-12, under the direction of head coach Kelli Galbraith, will begin on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 a.m. at the Parkview Tennis Courts. There will be a parent meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Parkview Tennis Courts.
Competitive Cheer: Practice for athletes that participated in the choreography camps, will begin on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 a.m. at the Central High School Activities Center under the direction of head coach Jenna Farrar.
Competitive Dance: Practice for athletes that participated in the choreography camps, will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 a.m. at Central High School Activities Center under the direction of head coach Jenna Stephens.
Boys Soccer: Tryout camp will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning on Monday, July 26 at the Sioux Park Fields and will run the same times every morning that week, July 26-30, under the direction of head coach Joe Sabrowski. Rosters will be announced on Jul 30 at the Sioux Park Stadium at 5:30 p.m. There will be a parent meeting on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Naasz Gymnasium.
Girls Soccer: Tryout camp will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at the Sioux Park fields and will run the same times through Friday July 30 under the direction of head coach Mark Morgan. There will be a parent meeting on Monday Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. at Sioux Park.
Drumline: Camp will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in the band room (A114) under the direction of Andrew Belsaas.
Marching Band: Practices will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. in the band room (A114) under the direction of Andrew Belsaas.
Flag Corp Practice: Practices will begin on Wednesday Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Central High School under the direction of Erica Frentz.
Club Sport Information
Club Girls Softball: Tryouts for grades 7-12 will be held on July 19-21 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Parkview ASA Complex under the direction of head coach Roy England. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. all three days. Practice will begin on Aug. 1.
For additional information, schedules, and forms, contact the Rapid City Central Activities Office at 394-4041 or visit the Cobbler Website at www.centralcobblers.com.
Rapid City Stevens
Practices for Rapid City Stevens High School fall activities will begin soon. All students in grades 9-12 planning on participating in state-sponsored or club activities during the 2021-22 school year must have a current physical on file prior to tryouts or (if no tryouts) prior to first practice. Physicals are required on an annual basis.
Student athletes and parents must also complete participation forms and the state required concussion risk/awareness forms. Parents, you can complete the medical consent/training rules and concussion forms electronically via your family access account.
Pursuant to the RCAS High School Activities handbook:
The annual Activity Information Night meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. New and returning students and parents are expected to attend to be introduced to activity staff; receive information regarding general activity rules and regulations and learn about the opportunity to support Raider activities by joining the Stevens Raiders Booster Club.
Stevens Start Dates
RCAS Sponsored/SDHSAA Sanctioned Activities
Girls Soccer: Coach Luis Usera — Luis.Usera@k12.sd.us. Tryouts will be July 28 – July 30. Practice begins Monday, Aug. 2.
Boys Soccer: Coach Jeff Fierro — Jeffrey Fierro@k12.sd.us. Tryouts will be July 26 – July 30. Practice begins Monday, Aug. 2.
Girls Tennis: Coach Jason Olson – Jason.K.Olson@k12.sd.us. Girls tennis practice will begin on Monday, Aug. 2 at Sioux Park tennis courts, 7 a.m.
Competitive Cheer: Coach Jamiee Exner — Jamiee.Exner@k12.sd.us. Practice begins Monday, Aug. 2 – 3:45 p.m. (gym/wrestling room area).
Competitive Dance: Coach — Rachelle Warne Rachelle.Warne@k12.sd.us. Practice begins Monday, Aug. 2 – 5:45 p.m. (gym area)
Sideline Cheer: Coach Lynda Brown — Lynda.Brown@k12.sd.us. Practice begins Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 6:30 a.m. (gym area).
Marching Band/Flag Corps: Director George Dragoo — George.Dragoo@k12.sd.us. Auditions begin on Monday, Aug. 9. Marching Band practice begins on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Football: Coach Michael Scott — Michael.Scott@k12.sd.us. Football player and parent information meeting – Monday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. (location TBD). Football practice begins, Monday, Aug. 9.
Boys Golf: Coach Nick Rotella — Nicholas.Rotella@k12.sd.us. Informational meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. (9th grade lunchroom). Try-outs will be Monday Aug. 9 and 10 at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Volleyball: Coach Elizabeth Pendegraft — Elizabeth.Pendegraft@k12.sd.us; dakotagrandmansion@gmail.com. Player/Parent meeting – Monday, Aug. 9, following Activity Information meeting (auditorium) Tryouts begin Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 a.m. at Sioux Park (bring running shoes) and continue through Saturday, Aug. 14.
Boys and Girls Cross Country: Coach Jesse Coy — Jesse.Coy@k12.sd.us. The first practice will be Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 a.m. at Sioux Park. For more information visit www.runninraiders.com.
Club Sport Information
Club Softball: Coach Sherry Grismer — sgrismer@rap.midco.net. Registration is on Monday, Aug. 2 beginning at Parkview Complex beginning at 4 p.m.. Tryouts begin on Monday, Aug. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. Practice officially begins on Monday, Aug. 9.
Coaches and directors email addresses are listed for your convenience should you have questions, would like added to distribution lists, or would like more information.
Practice and tryout schedules for each specific activity will be posted as they are finalized. Visit stevensraiders.com or follow us on Facebook, and/or Twitter for information. You can also Contact the Activities Office at (605)394-4016.