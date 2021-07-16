Stevens, Central set first starting dates

Boys Golf: Boys golf tryouts will be held on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. each day under the direction of head coach Jeremy Noyes. Tryouts will consist of two 18 hole rounds at The Elks Golf Course. There will be an informational meeting held on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. in the P.E. Classroom in the Central High School Activities Center.

Football: Practice for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Monday Aug. 9th at 6:30 a.m. at the Central High School Football Fields under the direction of Head Coach Neal Cruce. The Annual Red/White Scrimmage and Media Day will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, Aug. 21st, at the Central High School Football Field. There will be a parent meeting on Aug. 18th at 6:00 p.m. in Naasz Gymnasium.

Volleyball: Tryouts for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Central HS Naasz Gym under the direction of head coach Jayna Morrill. Tryouts for girls in grades 10-12 will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13. Tryouts for all 9th graders will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13. On Saturday Aug. 14, tryouts will take place for grades 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for all 9th graders from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. You must attend tryouts to make the team. There will be a parent meeting on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in Naasz Gymnasium.