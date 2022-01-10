 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Stevens, Central swap places, both STM teams take No. 2 spots in weekly poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Cade Kandolin

St. Thomas More's Cade Kandolin jumps to guard Sturgis' Gavin Ligtenberg on Saturday at St. Thomas More High School.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

The St. Thomas More and Winner boys took advantage of a loss this week by Sioux Valley and both moved up in the Class A Boys Basketball poll. The Cavaliers are second and Winner is just behind them in the third spot. Both teams are undefeated and trail only Dakota Valley in the poll.

St. Thomas More is also second in the girls' poll. The Cavaliers held their position this week Red Cloud also received votes in this week's girls' Class A poll.

On the girls' side of the Class B poll, White River dropped from third to fourth after a loss this week to Class A No. 3 West Central. The White River boys stayed at No. 2 with only one loss this season in the finals of the Lakota Nations Invitational.

In Class AA, the Rapid City Central girls stayed in the top five despite suffering a 3-point road loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson last weekend. Watertown also received votes in this week's poll. Rapid City Stevens filled Central's No. 4 slot after winning both games last weekend - including a 21-point win over Jefferson the day after they beat Central.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19)     6-0    95  1

2. O’Gorman            6-1   76   2

3. Harrisburg           4-2   47   RV

4. Aberdeen Central 6-2   26   4

5. Mitchell               5-2   20   5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 14, Pierre 4, Yankton 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15)    6-0  91  1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0  77  3

3. Winner                     8-0  56  4

4. Sioux Valley              5-2  25  2

T-5. Flandreau              7-1  12  NR

T-5. Tea Area                4-2  12  RV

Receiving votes: West Central 4, Sioux Falls Christian 3, Hanson 3, Groton Area 2.

Class B

1. De Smet (19)        7-1  95  1

2. White River           5-1  72  2

3. Lower Brule           6-0  58  3

4. Aberdeen Christian 5-2  28  4

5. Timber Lake           6-0  19  5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, Faulkton Area 4, Viborg-Hurley 1, Potter County 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (19)  6-0  95  1

2. O’Gorman           4-1  68  3

3. Brandon Valley    6-1  47  2

4. RC Stevens         7-1  43  5

5. RC Central          5-1  17  4

Receiving votes: Watertown 15.

Class A

1. Flandreau (12)         5-0  78  1

2. St. Thomas More (3) 8-1  67  2

3. West Central (1)       7-0  62  3

4. Wagner (2)              6-0  47  4

5. Dakota Valley (1)     9-0  25  5

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Florence-Henry 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19)           6-0  95  1

2. Corsica-Stickney     6-2  60  2

3. Aberdeen Christian  6-0  49  4 

4. White River             6-2  36  3

5. De Smet                 8-0  22  RV

Receiving votes: Ethan 18, Colman-Egan 5.

 

