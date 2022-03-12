Stevens' championship bid falls short in title game loss to O'Gorman

Rapid City Stevens' bid for its first girls basketball state title fell short on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The No. 4 Raiders trailed No. 2 O'Gorman 36-25 with 7 minutes and 14 seconds left in the contest and tried to make a comeback in the final minutes of the Class AA State Championship Game.

In the end, however, The Lady Knights' length proved too much after a pair of Raiders, Bailey Sobczak and Jaden Matkins, fouled out early in the final period.

Three O'Gorman players finished the game in double figures in Hannah Ronsiek (15), Hannah Friedman (12) and Mahli Abdouch (11).

