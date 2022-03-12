 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Stevens' championship bid falls short in title game loss to O'Gorman

031222-Stevens24.jpg

Rapid City Stevens' Taaliyah Porter (3) dribbles past Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Mahli Abdouch (15) during the Class AA state championship game on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade / Journal staff

Rapid City Stevens' bid for its first girls basketball state title fell short on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The No. 4 Raiders trailed No. 2 O'Gorman 36-25 with 7 minutes and 14 seconds left in the contest and tried to make a comeback in the final minutes of the Class AA State Championship Game.

In the end, however, The Lady Knights' length proved too much after a pair of Raiders, Bailey Sobczak and Jaden Matkins, fouled out early in the final period.

Three O'Gorman players finished the game in double figures in Hannah Ronsiek (15), Hannah Friedman (12) and Mahli Abdouch (11).

Check back later for more coverage of the Class AA State Championship

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

