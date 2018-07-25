The band that popularized such hits as "Cold as Ice" and "Juke Box Hero" will receive a little help from the Rapid City Stevens High School choir when they perform at Buffalo Chip on Aug. 4.
Foreigner — noted hard rock band that emerged in the mid-'70s and has been a big-budget touring act ever since — will be joined on stage by the high school choir during the band's biggest hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is."
The band has visited the largest stage at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally before, but not with a choir in tow — nor with so many original members. Singer Lou Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones will appear on stage, along with keyboardist Al Greenwood, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and longtime bassist Rick Wills.