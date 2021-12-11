Stevens claims Rapid City Invite with 3 individual titles

In baseball terminology, Corbin Zent was the Raiders' leadoff hitter Saturday afternoon to begin the championship round of the Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Summit Arena.

Zent, at 106 pounds, opened the finals with a 3-1 win over Harrisburg’s Tyler Wurth as Rapid City Stevens went into the finals with about a 20-point lead in the battle for the team title.

Fellow Raiders Jack Schoenhard, at 120, and Logan Graf, at 126, followed with wins as Stevens earned the first-place trophy with 215 points. Watertown was second with 192.5 points, followed by Harrisburg at 185, Pierre at 177.5 and Sturgis at 171.5. The tournament drew over 750 wrestlers from 40 schools in both boys’ and girls’ divisions.

“Wrestling has a sense of a team thing, and when you see team wrestling, your starter comes out and starts out the round well,” Stevens head coach Travis King said. “That gives the other members of the team coming up that it is not all on them. We have some great individuals, but the bottom line is we always look for each other to pick us up and hold us up.”

The Raiders, who won the Mandan, North Dakota, Invite last weekend, wrestled and easily defeated Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) and Chamberlain Thursday night in a triangular. King likened it to a three-day wrestling weekend for the team.

“We started Thursday, and that is simulation,” he said. “We do that a couple times a year so our kids understand what a triple weigh-in is and how to compete through that. It is kind of a pre-test for state. We had some great individual performances. I know some of them would have looked to have more, but we could have had less.”

Zent, a sophomore, is now 13-2. His final match Saturday was the most difficult, he said.

“I was nervous going into it. I had never wrestled this kid before. But I came out with the win,” he said. “At the beginning if there was one wrong move I could have lost the match. You have to score in the beginning. If you win the first period, you have a very good chance on winning the match.”

Schoenhard and Graf, both seniors, remained unbeaten on the season with a pair of titles under their belts. Schoenhard earned a 10-2 major decision in the finals match over Noah Williams of Pierre.

“I faced him last week, so I already had a feeling for what I was going to expect,” Schoenhard said. “In the first period I cut him to just try to get the takedown, but I didn’t get to that. In the second period, it was 2-1, but once I got off the bottom, I was like, ‘just go get a major, a tech.’ I know he is flexible and a good kid. Come the third period, I feeling good. I just felt good the whole match.”

Graf, who won a state title in his first season with Stevens, gained a 9-3 win over Maddix Slykhuis, said it was a hard match because Slykhuis wasn’t tying up with him, so he couldn’t get to his shots like he wanted to.

“Sometimes people wrestle like that. I just made best with what I was given. I did not feel 100 percent, so I feel like I can major him,” he said. “You just have to go up and keep attacking, which is what I did. I feel like I can go wrestle my match and he kind of slowed me down. I was disappointed in that but all-in-all, I got a good win for our team.”

The other Raider in the finals, Corter Doney at 152, fell to Dane Steel of Sheridan, 8-0.

Stevens finished with 11 wrestlers in the top eight, with Riley Benson taking third at 160 and Reign Thompson third at 285. Jacob McCormick (145) and Colton Lauen (285), both were fifth.

Sturgis had a strong tournament as Reese Jacobs placed second at 170, Tegan Zebroski was third at 113, Kelton Olson placed third at 132, Aiden Werlinger was third at 195 and Teyrn Zebroski took fourth at 106. In the title match Jacobs fell 13-4 to Brock Fettig of Bismarck (N.D.) High, the Outstanding Wrestler in the Boys Division.

Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs lost a tough match to Jack Detert of Harrisburg in the 195-pound title match. Rickenbach led 11-8 late before Detert was able to get a pin in 5:44.

Other boys winners were: Sloan Johannsen of Watertown at 113, Moses Gross of Huron at 132, Blake Judson of Pierre at 138, Isaac Felchie of Bismarck (North Dakota) St. Mary’s at 145, Troy Berg of Dickinson at 160, Ben Nagel of Bismarck High at 182, Dillion Glick of Thunder Basin at 220 and Lane Catlin of Thunder Basin at 285.

Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman rolls to 132-pound girls title

Ranked fourth in the country at 132 pounds, Spearfish junior Taylor Graveman has shown she is a little further along than most of her girls’ wrestling counterparts in the state. A returning state champion in a sport in just its second year, Graveman proved it at the Rapid City Invitational.

Graveman, the Outstanding Wrestler in the girls division, won all three of her matches by pin fall in a combined time of 3 minutes, 11 seconds. She won the championship bout with a pin of Ellie Roseland of Hettinger, North Dakota in 46 seconds.

“I just want to be the hammer and not give up pressure to anyone,” Graveman said. “No one can get their move on me, I guess.”

The Spartans had three other wrestlers in championship matches, but Maria Kruske fell 3-2 to Julia Araujo of Bismarck High at 106, Shea Irion fell to Brittany Rueb of Bon Homme at 113 from a pin in 1:08 and Ellie Jeffery lost to Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis 9-4 at 120 pounds.

Graveman said she I felt like she had to carry the team and build their team back up so they weren’t all down on themselves.

“It was something that needed to be done, being a leader on the team,” she said. “I need to lead in the tournament, at practice, in school and day to day as well.’

Graveman, who placed sixth in the U.S. Marine Corps/Junior and 16-and-Under Nationals wrestling tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer, wrestled for a few years with the boys before getting on the Spearfish girls’ team. It prepared her for the success she is seeing now.

“I didn’t do badly, but I wasn’t winning everything like against the girls,” she said. “It was a lot competition, a lot of great hard three-minute grit matches.”

Brant can give a little credit to her little brother, Ephraim Brant, for her title at 120 pounds. Little brother practiced his own moves on her which moved her to join the Spearfish girls’ team last year.

“I’m like, ‘this is fun. When do I get to do this?’” she said. “So I talked to my parents about it and they are ‘not until girls wrestling is a thing.’ When I heard about it last year I jumped at the opportunity because I wanted to wrestle.”

Brant jumped out to a 6-0 lead but saw the advantage dwindle to 6-4 before she closed strong for the win.

“Endurance is a big thing in this sport and I didn’t have enough to pin her. But I won the points, which is better than nothing,” Brant said.

Other girls’ winners were: Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme at 126, Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 142, Elizabeth Greco of Williston, North Dakota, at 154, Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg at 170, Marlee Shorter of Pierre at 190 and Ciara McFarling of Pierre at 285.

Team Scores

1. Rapid City Stevens 215, 2. Watertown 192.5, 3. Harrisburg 185, 4. Pierre 177.5, Sturgis 171.5, 6. Bismarck, N.D., High 156.5, 7. Sheridan, Wyo., 145.5, 8. Tea Area, 131, 9. Thunder Basin 128.5, 10. Sioux Falls Lincoln 118.5, 11. Dickinson, N.D., 90, 12. Aberdeen Central 85, 13. Worland, Wyo., 68, 14, Williston, N.D., 66; 15. Rapid City Central 65.5, 16. Hettinger, N.D., 65, 17. (tie) Bismarck St. Mary’s, Huron and Milbank, 53, 20. Watford City, N.D., 47.5, 21. West Central 47, 22. Beresford-Alcester/Hudson 42, 23. Spearfish, 39.5, 24. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Chamberlain, 37, 39; 26. Mandan, N.D., 33, 27. Hot Springs 27, 28. Belle Fourche 30, 30. Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, 31. Sioux Falls Washington 24, 33. St. Thomas More 13, 34. Todd County 10, 35. Lead-Deadwood 7, 36. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 3, 37. (tie) Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legend, Bon Homme and Iroquois/Doland, 0.

