Stevens' comeback bid falls short, O'Gorman wins Class AA state title at the free-throw line

Rapid City Stevens' bid for its first girls basketball state title fell short for the second straight year on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The No. 4 Raiders trailed No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 36-25 with 7 minutes and 14 seconds left in the contest and tried to make a comeback in the final minutes of the Class AA State Championship game.

Jayda McNabb brought the Raiders back within six points with 3:14 to play, then a defensive stop gave Stevens a chance to continue its late push, but Kira Mentele blocked a shot by the senior, which would have cut the deficit to four.

O'Gorman sealed the deal at the free-throw line and defeated Stevens 49-42 to win the championship.

"(McNabb) really attacked the basket and is a great player," head coach Adam Dannenbring said. "She did all she could and just had that one at the end blocked by a couple of finger tips. That was probably the play of the game. (O'Gorman) is so long underneath, it was close but sometimes that's how it goes."

McNabb received All-Tournament honors, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Lady Knights' length proved too much on the inside after a pair of Raiders, Bailee Sobczak and Jaden Matkins, fouled out early in the final period. Without its two senior forwards Stevens struggled to defend the paint in the final minutes.

"That was tough because they do a lot of our rebounding for us and Bailee is a really good scorer," Dannenbring said. "It really hurt us not having that option on offense."

Free-throw shooting won the game for O'Gorman (20-3). It finished the contest 82.6% shooting on 19 of 23 attempts from the charity stripe, while Stevens converted on 4 of 7 free throw attempts.

"I get it, we play aggressive man-to-man and they sit back in a zone because they're long," Dannenbring said. "That's not surprising just because of the way the game was played."

Stevens (19-4) won the battle on the glass with 32 rebounds compared to 22 by O'Gorman. The Raiders also edged the Knights in the paint with 24 points inside compared to 14.

Three O'Gorman players finished the game in double figures. Hannah Ronsiek led the way with 15 points on 3 of 8 shooting and 9 of 11 free throws, while Hannah Friedman and Mahli Abdouch added 12 points and 11 points, respectively.

Sobczak finished with a double-double as she scored a team-high 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. She received All-Tournament honors and also brought home the Spirit of Su Award.

"It has been my dream to live up to this award since I was in the sixth grade," an emotional Sobczak said. "SuAnne Big Crow is my hero. My mom played basketball against her, so I learned about her story from a really young age."

Stevens shot 32% from the field on 17 of 53 shooting and 4 of 16 from 3-point land. O'Gorman finished the game 41% from the field on 14 of 34 shooting.

The two teams battled in the opening quarter in a defensive showdown. Stevens' Jill Delzer hit a jumper from the elbow at the buzzer to tie the game at 4-apiece after the first frame.

In the second quarter, the Knights began to take control of the game. After Stevens jumped in front 9-6 with 6:18 left in the period, the Knights went on a 9-0 run in 2:47 to take a 15-9 lead. The teams traded baskets and O'Gorman entered the halftime break with a 21-16 advantage.

The Lady Knights continued to gain control in the third quarter and held a 31-23 lead entering the final eight minutes.

In the fourth quarter, Abdouch knocked down a stepback 3 at the top of the key to give O'Gorman its largest lead at 34-23, but Stevens responded and cut its deficit to 36-31 with 5:37 to play.

Sobczak fouled out with 5:07 left and Matkins left with her fifth foul with 6:31 remaining. After they left, McNabb tried to keep the Raiders in the game but O'Gorman made 11 of 12 fourth quarter free throws to win the game.

"We just didn't get quite enough stops," Dannenbring said. "They had some really good players that made plays so I give them credit. I thought we really battled but it just wasn't our night, we had shots that didn't go in and that's basketball."

