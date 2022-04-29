Stevens' confidence building with state tournament approaching

Rapid City Stevens bounced back after a slow start at the Rapid City Invitational with top-three finishes in each flight of doubles competition Friday morning at Sioux Park.

The Raiders started the season behind the eight-ball when they lost their top player due to injury. This weekend, especially the doubles competition, served as a major confidence boost with the state tournament looming in the distance.

“I just think they know they can compete,” head coach Jason Olson said. “Losing Sam Wordeman was a big loss from us, and every doubles lineup is different because of it. For some of these kids its the first time they’ve played together.”

Asa Hood and Dayler Sergrist set the tone for Stevens with a third-place finish in No. 1 doubles. They defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 10-4 in the opening round before falling to second-place finishers Noah Greni and Joe Schneller of Rapid City Christian 10-7 in the semifinals.

The pair responded by defeating Aberdeen Central’s Gabe Goetz and Ian Ahlberg 10-9(5) in the third-place match.

“Dayler stepped into Flight 1 and had a big tiebreaker,” Olson said. “That should build his confidence because he’s had some tough ones and I’m proud of him. Asa has just been the leader on and off (the court).”

Stevens’ No. 2 doubles team of Noah Rehorst and Tristan Eizinger finished second in their flight. The pair of Raiders defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 10-3 and Brandon Valley 10-8 to advance to the title match, where Mitchell’s Aidan Patrick and Luke Jerke claimed the top spot with a 10-7 win.

Tommy Nehring and Max Phares rounded out the doubles competition for Stevens and claimed the championship in No. 3 doubles with a 10-3 win over Mitchell’s Jack Vermeulen and Connor Thelen.

Phares said good serves and overhead volleys proved their keys to victory. It marked just the second time the two played on the same court.

“It’s good for us as a double team,” Nehring said. “Max and I just started, this is our second time playing doubles together in actual matches. It gives us confidence that we can do pretty good at State.”

Phares and Nehring nearly lost to Brandon Valley in the semifinals but held on for a 10-9(6) win over Henry Wright and Gibsen Eszlinger. In the first round, the Raiders defeated the Comets 10-3.

“We made a doubles switch with Max jumping into No. 3 doubles with Tommy,” Olson said. “That was a big win for them, and those two played really well together. That’s been impressive.”

The standings at the conclusion of doubles play were as follows: No. 1 Mitchell (243.5), No. 2 Stevens (206.5), No. 3 Christian (199.5), No. 4 Brandon Valley (167), No. 5 Aberdeen Central (113), No. 6 Spearfish (88), No. 7 Aberdeen Roncalli (42.5), and RC Central and St. Thomas More rounded out the field with zero points.

The Rapid City Invite gave Olson confidence in Stevens’ ability to compete at the state tournament in a few weeks.

“If we can keep getting better, we have a chance to get to that third, fourth or fifth place spot on the podium,” he said. “O'Gorman and Lincoln are just heads above everybody else right now, but then there’s us, Brandon Valley, Watertown, Aberdeen Central and a lot of teams in the mix for those next spots.”

After the conclusion of the tournament, several teams participated in duals action as well.

Brandon Valley defeated Rapid City Central 9-0, Christian defeated Mitchell 5-4, Stevens defeated Aberdeen Central 6-3 and Christian defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0.

Duals competition at the Rapid City Invite resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday at Sioux Park. Stevens opens competition against Aberdeen Roncalli before Brandon Valley squares of with Christian at 9 a.m. with a possible dual between Mitchell and Stevens to wrap up the event.

