Stevens crowns three state wrestling champions, finishes runner-up

SIOUX FALLS — Brandon Valley, the defending Class A state wrestling champion, served notice in Friday morning’s semifinal round that a second consecutive trip to the top step of the podium was virtually a lock as the Lynx advanced six wrestlers into the finals.

Four of the six won state titles en route to a state record 252-point winning performance

Rapid City Stevens (162) earned runner-up honors by virtue of crowning three state titlists while Watertown (155.5), Harrisburg (142), Pierre (138.5) and Sturgis (117) rounded out the top six.

Brandon Valley gold medal winners included Trevon Oehme at 106, a 3-2 winner by decision over Stevens sophomore Corbin Zent, Alex Mentzer (138, 48-0), and the brothers Schunke, Damion (195) and Navarro (285, 48-0).

Rapid City Stevens used a solid performance in the middle weight classes, claiming three titles, to solidify a second-place finish. Logan Graf captured his third South Dakota state title (a Class B title while at Custer, and second as a Raider), and Corter Doney and Riley Benson went back-to-back at 152 and 160 respectively.

Graf’s championship win at 126 came against a familiar opponent, Brandon Valley’s Jordan Oehme, and not without difficulty as Graf used a first period takedown and a second-period escape before riding out his opponent in the final period.

“I’ve wrestled him I think five times before in my high school career, so we know each other pretty well," Graf said. "I’ve won every single one but they keep getting closer because we are so familiar, but it was great match and I was excited to wrestle well.”

For Doney, the win, a 7-5 decision over Pierre’s Deegan Houska after coming in as a No. 4 seed, was special indeed.

“It’s indescribable for me and hard to put into words. Our team puts in so much work every single day of every week and then come out here and do this,” the junior said of a hard-found win that included numerous nose-bleed stoppages for him. “This is what Stevens is made to do; We've had so many good wrestlers come before me, and just watching them do it inspired me, and it feels so good to finally be one of those dudes.”

Benson’s win at 160, his second state title after winning at 152 a year ago, came via a 3-1 decision against cross-town rival Landin Winter of Rapid City Central.

Raider Corbin Zent came up short in his quest to earn a state title in his first year of varsity competition, losing a close 3-2 decision to Travor Oehme of Brandon Valley. And Jack Schoenhard dropped his title tilt as well, losing a 2-0 decision to Tea Area’s Maddix Slykhuis.

Sturgis junior Reese Jacobs closed out the West River Class A gold medal bounty earning his second state title, and doing so in impressive fashion, pinning Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tae Ellenbecker (3:12). The stick was Jacobs (44-1) fourth consecutive of the championship.

CLASS B

Canton earned a fifth consecutive Class B individual team title, though not without an element of suspense uncharacteristic of recent years.

Canton held a narrow advantage after Friday morning’s semifinals and third-round consolation action, though Kimball-White Lake Platte/Geddes, and Winner (114) were lurking as each team had four wrestlers in the finals, including a couple of head-to-head matchups.

The C-Hawk faithful needn’t have worried as Canton (155) won three of four title matches while Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (141) and Winner (137) split their four championship matches.

Redfield (96) nipped Philip Area (95) for fourth, while Custer (90) claimed the sixth spot.

Philip Area and Custer saw their state title pretentions take a severe hit in Friday morning’s semifinal round.

Philip Area, ranked third coming into state, suffered a similar fate. After dropping five matches in Thursday’s quarterfinal round, only Burk Blasius, last year’s 160-pound champion and top ranked at 170, earned a spot in the Friday afternoon’s championship round.

And Custer dropped all three semifinal tussles as Tray Weiss, top-seeded at 106 dropped a 4-2 decision to Wagner’s Karstyn Lhotak, Landon Woodward fell to top-seeded Ayson Rice of Canton by 8-0 major decision at 126 and Jonathan Lewis lost a tight 3-1 decision to Mason Fey of Redfield.

A positive for Philip Area came in the 170-pound finale as sophomore Burk Blasius earned a second state title (a 160 title in 2021) by closing a perfect 28-0 season with a 3-1 decision over Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to be a one-time state champion, and now that I have two under my belt, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Blasius said. “I worked for this weekend all year. This is what I prepared for and when it comes out the way you want it to, it just feels amazing.”

GIRLS

Pierre (146) utilized depth and back-end points to win the one-class girls team title, and did so with but one state individual championship — Ciara McFarling at 285 — while Canton (129) earned two state titles. Spearfish (83) finished third, an impressive achievement considering that the Spartans were entered in but six of the ten weight classes. Harrisburg (75) and Brookings (61) rounded out the top five.

Junior Taylor Graveman (38-0) led the Spearfish charge utilizing a mix of confidence, attitude and skill to pin Pierre’s Gianna Stangland in just 53-seconds in the 134-pound finale.

“Basically, I just go out with the mentality that I have to be the hammer and beat up on everyone. I take the attitude that I’m a shark among all the minnows and I just have to eat them,” Graveman said. “I just love the sport. It makes my heart happy.”

A second Black Hills girls win came from just up the road as Lead-Deadwood sophomore Trinity Zopp made short work of Webster’s Annie Witt with a stick at 1:12 of the first period at 154.

“I’m pretty excited about this. I placed third last year so it’s great to come back and win this year. It’s very special to win here. I’ve never seen so many people in a building,” Zopp said. “I’m going to be quite honest. I don’t really remember the match very well. I most remember afterwards looking for my dad in the stands.”

Other Black Hills area place winners are included below

Boys

Rapid City Stevens - Caleb Richter (4th, 132); Tanner VanScoy (6th, 182); Colton Lauen (8th, 285). Rapid City Central - Ryan Tschetter (8th, 106); Riley Schmidt (3rd, 113); Logan Brown (8th, 120); Graydon Bakke (8th, 170); Jaxon Morrison (3rd, 195). Sturgis - Tegan Sabrowski (5th, 113); Kaden Olson (3rd, 126); Perry Ketelson (8th, 145); Braden Temple (8th, 152); Zak Juelfs (7th, 220). Spearfish - Clayton Donovan (4th, 152). Belle Fourche - Thomas McCoy (3rd, 138). Bennett County - Gavin Risse (7th, 113). Philip Area - Tukker Boe (7th, 106); Kipp Cordes (4th, 120); Ryker Peterson (4th, 138); Thane Simons (8th, 145); Jace Blasius (3rd, 126). Custer - Tray Weiss (4th, 106); Riley Scott (4th, 113); Landon Woodward (4th, 126); Braden Weiss (7th, 138); Jonathan Lewis (4th, 160); Parker Noem (3rd, 170). Hot Springs - Caleb Rickenbach (3rd, 195). Douglas - Kale Crowser (7th, 138); Payton DeWitt (8th, 160). Hill City - Tanner Davis (8th, 220). Harding County - Cade Martian (7th, 120); Grey Gilbert (7th, 220).

Girls

Spearfish – Maraia Kruske (2nd, 106); Shea Irion (4th, 113); Jayden Werlinger (8th, 142). Sturgis Brown – Brooklyn Baird (3rd, 113); Brooklyn Brant (8th, 120); Madison Snyder (5th, 126). Rapid City Stevens – Trinity Duran (4th, 106); Belle Fourche – Kyra Vandenberg (6th, 106). Hot Springs – Meredith Ramacher (8th, 106). Rapid City Central – Cassandra Witte (7th, 120). Douglas – Destiny Triplet (4th, 285).

