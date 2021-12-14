Stevens dominates boards to pull away from Central in 2nd half

The wooden seats behind the baskets at Carold Heier Gymnasium at Rapid City Stevens High School, the reserved student sections, were pushed back last season to mitigate crowding due to COVID-19. And with it, the atmosphere of a game, especially a rivalry game, was muted.

That typical raucous energy was back Tuesday night as the Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central boys basketball teams squared off in a rare December meeting, and the student sections for both squads were filled from tipoff to the final buzzer.

“I don’t know if a state tournament game gets this kind of atmosphere,” Raiders head coach Chris Stoebner said. “This is as good as it gets.”

The game itself was every bit as thrilling through one half, a four-point contest at intermission that had already seen eight lead changes. But the Raiders, who dominated the boards all night, used offensive rebounds and second-chance points to tire out the Cobblers with a 16-6 third quarter en route to a 56-36 victory to pick up their first win of the season.

“We competed and we defended. We got back to doing what we’ve done since I’ve been here; compete and defend,” Stoebner said. “When you can do that, but still not shoot great, you can beat and compete with a lot of teams.”

Stevens (1-2) shot 40% from the floor and made just one 3-pointer on nine attempts, but coupled that with a 48-24 rebound advantage, including 18 offensive boards, led by Ben Goldy who finished with 10 in total. Jaden Haefs poured in a game-high 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting with three steals, while Nate Kindred, a transfer from Oregon, added 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting and Charles Christensen chipped in 10 points along with eight rebounds.

“The energy here is unmatched. This is the craziest game I’ve probably ever played in,” Kindred said. “This past weekend, as a team, we didn’t play very well, and I thought everyone stepped up in this game. I think we’re going to be out of this slump for the next few games and I’m looking forward to it.”

Cooper Totten, Shun-Zi White Woman, and Kurtis Hafer led Central (0-3) with eight points apiece. The Cobblers shot 31% and went 3-for-9 from the perimeter.

“I just told the guys; for us it’s all about getting better. We have a lot of guys who had never stepped on a varsity court except for this weekend,” Cobblers head coach TJ Hay said. “It’s December 14. By the beginning of March we want to be as good as we can be, and if we get the effort we typically get in practice, we’re going to get better.”

Neither squad was able to build a lead of more than five in the first half as turnovers, fouls and a combined average shooting percentage hovering around 30% made for a low-scoring opening 16 minutes.

After locker room discussions, Drew Merchant (five points) grabbed an offensive rebound early in the third quarter and scored a bucket to spark a 10-0 run for the Raiders, which included an easy layup by Haefs on a backdoor pass and the first made field goal from Goldy (four points), to extend their 23-19 halftime lead to double digits, 31-21, with 5:03 to play in the period.

Kindred hit a jump shot and Matthew Weber (four points) laid in a basket off an offensive rebound at the buzzer to close out the frame and give Stevens a 39-25 advantage.

“I knew I hadn’t been playing to the level I’m capable of,” said Kindred, who had 16 combined points through two games entering Tuesday. “I’ve been letting my teammates down, my coaches down, so this game, with such a big rivalry, I knew I had to step up and give everyone what they wanted.”

The Cobblers made their push to start the fourth quarter. Hafer drilled a corner 3 and stole a pass for an easy fastbreak layup on a 9-3 stretch to cut the deficit back to single digits, 42-34, with 5:47 remaining in regulation.

The Raiders answered, however, coming out of a timeout with 12 straight points to take a 20-point lead with less than two minutes left to secure the victory. They are 8-2 against the Cobblers in their last 10 meetings.

“In this stupid game of basketball, if you’re making shots your defense is better. We aren’t good enough yet where we can rely on our offense to dictate our defense,” Hay said. “I told them; we’ve got to be dirty dogs. That’s how we have to play. We have to be on the floor, we have to box out, and I think we’re going to get there, we just need a little more time.”

Stevens is back in action Thursday for a matchup with Douglas (0-2) in Box Elder, while Central will return home to face the Patriots on Dec. 21.

“We’ve got to humble ourselves every single day,” Stoebner said. “We’re a long way from a finished product, and we’ve got a ton of work to do.”

