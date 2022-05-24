Stevens edges Custer at Douglas Invitational

Rapid City Stevens claimed the top spot at the 9-hole Douglas Invitational Tuesday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

Stevens finished at 215, just three strokes better than Custer's 218.

The Raiders' Ashley Peterson claimed the individual title at 49 in a tie-breaker against Lakota Tech's Kenyan Mousseaux-Begay who finished with the same score.

Other Raiders scores were as follows Madi Jacobsen at 53, Molly Dewald at 56, Brooke Cadwallader at 57, Lanie Larish at 60, and Kaitlynn Wellman at 66.

Custer was led by Shauna Zacher at 52 followed by Jordyn Uphoff at 53, Maddie Meyer at 56, Lauren Robb at 57, Makenna Allen at 59 and Quinn Lewison at 61.

Team Standings

1. Stevens, 215

2. Custer, 218

3. Belle Fourche, 241

4. Hot Springs, 252

5. Red Cloud, 262

Individual Standings

1. Ashley Peterson (Stevens), 49

2. Kenyan Mousseaux-Begay (Lakota Tech), 49

T3. Madison Lindblom (Douglas), 50

T3. Reagan Hatling (Belle Fourche), 50

T5. Shauna Zacher (Custer), 52

T5. Kali Lantis (Spearfish), 52

T5. Tobi Carlow (Lakota Tech), 52

T8. Madi Jacobson (Stevens), 53

T8. Jordyn Uphoff (Custer), 53

10. Ellie Olson (Spearfish)

