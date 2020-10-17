Stevens ends one win shy of state title in 2-1 loss to O’Gorman

O’Gorman (10-4-3) picked up two of its own corners but failed to convert. The Raiders went back on the attack, where Blake Middleton and Sam Tschetter fired shots that sailed just wide and just over the net.

Following a cleared corner kick in the 39th minute, the Knights kept possession and leveled the match when Wesley Zimprich knocked in a goal off a deflection with 46.8 seconds left in the first half.

It was just the first shot on goal by O’Gorman all game.

“We had some trouble clearing the ball,” Fierro said of the goal. “Instead of being aggressive, we tried to finesse the ball out of there and they took advantage of that.”

Stevens, also with one shot on target to its name, was able to get two solid attempts at retaking the lead in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Both Devonte Parker and Levi Busching’s blistering shots were stopped by diving saves from the O’Gorman goalie.

In the 61st minute, a towering, arching ball off a free kick sailed into the box and was headed into the net by Patryk Zimprich to give the Knights the 2-1 lead, which stood at the final whistle.