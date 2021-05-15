Stevens falls to Lincoln, recovers with close win over Washington at East-West Invite

“We lost three three-setters and had another two that we probably could’ve won,” Olson said. “So we definitely feel like we’ve made some strides since the last time we played them.”

As raindrops began to fall on the powder blue courts, the No. 3 singles match, the last one to be completed, between Sam Mortimer and Preston Koski came down to the wire as the two played deep into a third-set match tiebreaker. Mortimer earned himself three match points but couldn’t convert any as Koski grabbed the 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 win.

“He can’t hit a normal backhand because he broke his wrist, he’s had eye issues for an entire season, so he’s battling. I was proud of him,” Olson said of Mortimer. “It’s a match he felt he could’ve won. That Lincoln kid is a solid player and was ready. He wasn’t going to give up. Those Lincoln kids don’t give up.”

Asa Hood fell 6-3, 6-3 to Drew Gohl at No. 4 singles, Conor Cruse dropped a 6-0, 6-2 result to River McKenzie at No. 6 singles and Nolan Rehorst, normally a junior varsity player, replaced Michael Tang at No. 2 singles and got a pair of games off of Rocky McKenzie, losing 6-1, 6-1.