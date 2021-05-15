Stevens falls to Lincoln, recovers with close win over Washington at East-West Invite

Struggling on his serve, Rapid City Stevens’ No. 1 Jamison Pfingston climbed back from a one-set deficit and broke the serve of Sioux Falls Lincoln opponent Gage Gohl at love to force a decisive third-set match tiebreaker in the top singles flight.
The Raiders senior dropped into an early hole but stayed close in the 10-point tiebreaker, hitting a cross-court forehand winner to get within a point, down 8-7. After Gohl grabbed the next point to bring up match point, Pfingston’s service woes crept up again, as he double-faulted to fall 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 on Day 2 of the East-West Invitational on Saturday at Sioux Park.
Pfingston needed wins in both his singles matches on the day to clinch the flight No. 1 top seed in next week’s Class AA State Tournament.
“I would say he’s 80, 85% percent healthy right now,” Stevens head coach Jason Olson said. “He made good strides. He battled after losing the first set, came back and got the second set. Just gave away too many free points. He’s got to get a little more consistent on his serve, but that was a good match.”
The Raiders as a whole were met with stiff competition in their first match of the day, dropping an 8-1 result to the Patriots. Thomas Postma earned the only victory, topping James Yousef in No. 5 singles 6-3, 6-3.
“We lost three three-setters and had another two that we probably could’ve won,” Olson said. “So we definitely feel like we’ve made some strides since the last time we played them.”
As raindrops began to fall on the powder blue courts, the No. 3 singles match, the last one to be completed, between Sam Mortimer and Preston Koski came down to the wire as the two played deep into a third-set match tiebreaker. Mortimer earned himself three match points but couldn’t convert any as Koski grabbed the 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 win.
“He can’t hit a normal backhand because he broke his wrist, he’s had eye issues for an entire season, so he’s battling. I was proud of him,” Olson said of Mortimer. “It’s a match he felt he could’ve won. That Lincoln kid is a solid player and was ready. He wasn’t going to give up. Those Lincoln kids don’t give up.”
Asa Hood fell 6-3, 6-3 to Drew Gohl at No. 4 singles, Conor Cruse dropped a 6-0, 6-2 result to River McKenzie at No. 6 singles and Nolan Rehorst, normally a junior varsity player, replaced Michael Tang at No. 2 singles and got a pair of games off of Rocky McKenzie, losing 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Pfingston and Tang dropped the first set 6-2 but took a 4-1 lead in the second before Gage Gohl and Rocky McKenzie rattled off five straight games for the 6-2, 6-4 win. Gavin Schmit and Drew Gohol topped Mortimer and Hood 6-2, 6-3 while Postma and Christian Mueller went up by a set on Yousef and Koski before the Lincoln duo breezed through the second set and narrowly defeated their opponents in a third-set match tiebreaker, winning 6-7(5), 6-1, 11-9.
“They’re just competitive,” Olson said of the Patriots. “They get to play good competition all the time and it makes them stronger. For us, we wish we had that same opportunity but we have to get on the road to play that kind of competition and they can stay right at home and play Washington and O’Gorman and Brandon Valley and Harrisburg. They’re all within a short distance, so for us, building up the teams around us would make us better and make everybody better.”
MATCH 2
Tang was back in action for Stevens as its second match of the day against Sioux Falls Washington was moved indoors to Arrowhead Country Club due to rain.
The Raiders senior teamed back up with Pfingston at No. 1 doubles and the duo rode the momentum of a first-set win via tiebreaker for a 7-6(1), 6-2 victory over Chris Harris and Clayton Poppenga. Tang then returned to his No. 2 singles spot and topped Davis Schafer 6-2, 7-5 to help give his squad two wins.
Aided by a Washington default at No. 5 singles, Stevens earned victories off a dominating performance from Conor Cruse at No. 6 singles and a straight-sets win from its No. 3 doubles team to pull off a 5-4 victory and finish the regular season with a 22-4 record.
Cruse knocked off Owen Boyd 6-1, 6-0, while Postma and Mueller breezed past Boyd and Harold Mayer 6-3, 6-0.
Pfingston’s second singles match of the day in the first flight went to another third-set match tiebreaker, where opponent Harris came on top and won 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Mortimer also fell 6-4, 6-2 to Poppenga in No. 3 singles, and Asa Hood dropped a 6-3, 7-5 result to Noah Morgans.
Schafer and Morgans also topped Mortimer and Hood 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles.
The Raiders will be in action again Thursday when the Class AA State Tournament kicks off at Kuehn Park and McKennan Park in Sioux Falls. The event runs through Friday.
