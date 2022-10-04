 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS AA STATE GOLF

Stevens finishes 13th as Class AA State Golf

Rapid City Stevens’ Jackson Swartz hits a tee shot on Hole 14 during play of the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. 

 Rodney Haas, 605 Sports

The Rapid City Stevens boys golf team ended the Class AA State Tournament with an 13th-place finish Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

The Raiders finished with a two-round score of 93-over 669, trailing champion Harrisburg by 82 strokes.

Jackson Swartz led the Raiders with a 13-over 157, taking five strokes of his Round 1 score with the help of an eagle on the par-4 13th hole and a birdie on the par-4 14th. He finished in a four-way tie for 23rd place.

Among the scorers for Stevens, Evan Eckholm tied for 47th with a 166, Max Phares tied for 71st with a 174 and Carter Mockabee placed 77th with a 177.

Harrisburg's Riley Christensen dominated the 92-player field, winning the individual championship with the only sub-par score, earning a 4-under 140 with a 72 on Tuesday, topping runner-up Jake Olson of Watertown by five strokes.

People are also reading…

The Tigers ended with three players in the top 10 and all four scorers in the top 15 to win the team title by eight strokes over Pierre T.F. Riggs, 587 to 595. 

Spearfish placed 11th as a team with a 665, led by Parker Reede who took nine strokes off his Round 1 score and finished strong with six straight pars to earn a 169 and tie for 31st.

Rapid City Central finished in 14th place with a 703 as Benjamin Gibson led the Cobblers with three birdies on Tuesday to end with a 165 and tie for 44th place.

Sturgis came in last place out of 15 schools with a 729, led by Jackson Habrock whose 169 put him in a tie for 58th place.

