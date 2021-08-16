Stevens football armed with returning talent in 2021

“For me it was all about, how do I take that and implement that into what I’m currently doing to help me become a better head coach?” he said. “Year 2 for me, just from a coaching standpoint, I knew that I had to be better for these guys, so I’ve put in the work.”

With a plethora of returning players this year, Scott said he’s seen the team chemistry coming together, whereas last season it was rocky, which resulted in mistakes.

“Because these kids have been together, now they understand one another and how certain individuals run routes or how a certain defensive back plays, or the defensive lineman who’s in there and the type of penetration he can create,” he said. “They’ve gotten familiar with one another, and it’s nice to see the progression over the years.”

Building chemistry has been a staple of senior Uriah Glynn’s preseason.

Glynn, the No. 1 ranked running back between South Dakota and North Dakota according to Prep Redzone, said relationships between offensive linemen and the backfield has been an issue in the past, but he’s been focused on strengthening that camaraderie, because he knows it’ll pay off.

That includes trips to Buffalo Wild Wings and hanging out during their free time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}