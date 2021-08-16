Stevens football armed with returning talent in 2021

Michael Scott wanted to play chess, not checkers, in his first year as Rapid City Stevens head football coach.
That meant playing a lot of younger kids, kids who were still junior varsity level, and moving them around on the field.
The result was a tough 2020 season in which the Raiders went 0-7 and had only one game that was decided by less than one possession.
Scott said his talent pool is different this season, however, as the last 10 months have had a significant impact.
“This year they’ve grown up, so we won’t be the youngest team anymore,” Scott said. “They’ve all blossomed and grown up, so I’m excited to see what this team can do this year.”
With experiences on his side, Scott is optimistic that his squad can pull off wins this fall. He said many of his players spent the offseason staying in touch and communicating with coaches and teammates.
Scott said he’s done his homework and upped his coaching knowledge ahead of his second season at the helm, including attending several coaching clinics and reaching out to former teammates who have had success as head coaches and coordinators in southern states where football reigns supreme, and asking them for advice.
“For me it was all about, how do I take that and implement that into what I’m currently doing to help me become a better head coach?” he said. “Year 2 for me, just from a coaching standpoint, I knew that I had to be better for these guys, so I’ve put in the work.”
With a plethora of returning players this year, Scott said he’s seen the team chemistry coming together, whereas last season it was rocky, which resulted in mistakes.
“Because these kids have been together, now they understand one another and how certain individuals run routes or how a certain defensive back plays, or the defensive lineman who’s in there and the type of penetration he can create,” he said. “They’ve gotten familiar with one another, and it’s nice to see the progression over the years.”
Building chemistry has been a staple of senior Uriah Glynn’s preseason.
Glynn, the No. 1 ranked running back between South Dakota and North Dakota according to Prep Redzone, said relationships between offensive linemen and the backfield has been an issue in the past, but he’s been focused on strengthening that camaraderie, because he knows it’ll pay off.
That includes trips to Buffalo Wild Wings and hanging out during their free time.
“I feel like we’re going to have a lot of success with that O-line,” Glynn said. “When you’re able to build that relationship, you can really trust your brothers and really build that bond so you know that no matter what, they’re going to do what they can for you.”
Glynn is part of a senior group that operated under the tutelage of Scott when he served as offensive coordinator of the JV team. Five of them received preseason All-State selections, with Glynn and Eli Oxner, the No. 4 ranked defensive back in the Dakotas, receiving First-Team honors.
Kadin Nelson is the No. 15 ranked wide receiver and received Third-Team honors, while defensive linemen Luke Chiolis and Gavin Skinner earned Second-Team selections. Ben Goldy is also the No. 24 ranked offensive lineman.
The Raiders also earned recognition for two juniors, defensive back Hayden Gebhart, who got Second-Team honors, and quarterback Jed Jenson, who earned Third-Team honors.
Jenson is also back after an injury sidelined him last season.
“I’m very blessed as a head coach to have the senior leadership that I have,” Scott said. “It’s a really solid group of seniors and I think they can really help lead us this year.”
Scott said he’ll return to the spread offense this year with a continued focus on rushing. With that in mind, however, he still wants to take advantage of the passing game when it’s available.
“If we’re running the football really well, we’re going to pound it, and if we have an opportunity to throw it and that’s what we have, we’re going to take that,” he said. “I try to be as balanced as possible.”
While Stevens is headed for another tough slate against fellow Class 11AAA competition, Scott said he sees opportunity against East River schools that are in rebuilding mode this year. The Raiders will meet rival Rapid City Central for their regular season finale Oct. 21, a game that came down to the wire last year and ended in a 32-28 victory for the Cobblers, but will also face Sturgis, a non-class opponent they didn’t have last season, on Sept. 24.
Scott won’t underestimate anyone, however.
“Yeah Sturgis is in a lower division, but on any given Friday any team can show up,” he said. “Being that it’s a local game, they’re going to come in fired up.”
Stevens opens the season Aug. 27 against No. 2 Brandon Valley at O’Harra Stadium.
“Obviously, if we’re doing the things that we need to do in practice, it’s going to translate over to the football field, which equates to winning football games,” Scott said. “If we can continue to progress, make sure that we’re focused on the small things, I think we have a really good chance at being successful each and every Friday night that we go out and play.”
