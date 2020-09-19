Stevens gets mercy-rule win over Belle Fourche 15-0

Briauna Bishop and Breanna Reagan tallied four goals apiece, and Rapid City Stevens netted goals from nine different players as the Raiders mercy-ruled Belle Fourche 15-0 Saturday at Sioux Park for their fourth straight win.
“Every game we have five or six scorers,” Stevens head coach Luis Usera said. “They just work for each other and it just happens that way. It’s kind of amazing.”
Bishop and Breanna Reagan were the only multi-goal scorers on the day, with Kylee Bennett adding two assists to her score and Callie Connell collecting two assists of her own. The Raiders finished with 21 shots on goal and held the Broncs to none.
“We were able to split through (Belle Fourche) really easily, and all of the girls were working together really well,” Bishop said. “So we were passing the ball really well, which led us to score more goals.”
Bennett opened the scoring for Stevens (8-1) in the ninth minute when she stole the ball in the box, crossed over the Belle Fourche (0-11) goalkeeper and finished at the net. She then fed a pass to Leah Arnold, who also crossed over the goalie for the open score two minutes later.
Trinity Reagan fired in a ball out of the air on a cross by Bennett on a corner kick in the 13th minute to make it 3-0 Raiders.
Riley Schad tallied her lone goal after a pass from Arnold before Breanna Reagan scored back-to-back goals in less than a minute, assisted by Mattie Tschetter and Abbie Noga, who followed with a score of her own in the 27th minute.
In the 30th minute, Bishop got on the board by hauling in a pass and using her left foot to slip a shot in the bottom right corner of the net. She scored again four minutes later, and after Tschetter found the back of the net on an assist by Chloe Vanheuveln, she earned a hat trick with her third tally of the contest in the 37th minute.
Bishop finished her scoring with another goal in the final minute to give Stevens a 12-0 halftime lead.
“We have a very young team and we’re still learning, so it’s difficult to play against a much more mature, older team,” Broncs head coach Robert Creed said. “It’s hard because every team we’ve played this year is at a much higher level than we are, so I think it’s just coming to the end of the season and the reality of it is that they need to work harder.”
Mara Karn blasted a shot from outside the box in the 46th minute before Breanna Reagan notched her third and fourth goal ahead of the midpoint of the second half to give the Raiders a season-high 15 goals,
At the 60-minute mark, the final whistle was blown, initiating the mercy rule and the fourth straight shutout victory for Stevens.
“We think about every team as the team that’s going to knock us out,” Usera said of his defense. “So demanding from them to play simple, play safe, it’s just become our mantra.”
Both squads are back in action Tuesday, with Stevens hosting Rapid City Central (6-1-2) and Belle Fourche hosting Spearfish (7-3).
