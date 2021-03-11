Stevens gets past Harrisburg to move into semifinals

SIOUX FALLS — Rapid City Stevens faced a Déjà vu scenario, or hopefully a much-hoped change of script in Thursday’s opening round of the Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament. In their last two state tournament appearances the Raiders lost to the Harrisburg Tigers in first-round play.
Three times proved to be a charm for the sixth-seeded Raiders as a stellar defensive effort sparked a 39-27 win over third-seeded Harrisburg, an performance made all the more impressive in that the Tigers' lowest offensive output this season had been 37 points.
“Defense was definitely the key for us tonight and that’s something we always take pride in,” Raider coach Michael Brooks said. “Tonight, we struggled at times offensively, but we played outstanding defense on every possession and that made the difference. Our game plan was not to allow them in the lane, and then we rebounded the heck out of the ball. I was so impressed with our defensive focus. It was our game plan and it was accomplished.”
Strong defense on both ends characterized the opening quarter as both teams struggled to get good looks. But a trapping Raider press and constant ball pressure forced Harrisburg turnovers (nine in the half and 17 in the game), setting up critical scoring opportunities.
A Kenadi Rising 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Raiders an early 4-2 lead and a Bailee Sobczak jumper extended the advantage to 6-2 as Stevens pressure continued to force turnovers and deny Harrisburg opportunities in the paint. An exchange of buckets — Sobczak and Brecli Honner — closed out the quarter with Stevens up 8-4.
Harrisburg grabbed the initiative early in the second quarter. Honner’s sixth point and a 3-pointer by Carolyn Haar closed the gap though a 3 by Kenya Merrival kept the Raiders up by a single point. The two teams exchanged buckets throughout the remained of the period before two free throws by Haar closed out the scoring with Harrisburg holding a 16-15 lead at intermission.
The third quarter appeared to be more of the same with the two teams trading baskets for the first four minutes of the frame before the Raiders, keyed by big plays inside by point guard Jayda Mcnabb, went on a 12-2 run to close out the third period, holding a 29-20 advantage.
Mcnabb converted a couple of charity tosses setup by a dribble drive and a foul in the paint. She then knocked down a short jumper off another offensive rebound propelling the Stevens to a 23-18 lead, an advantage the Raiders would not relinquish.
“When we start moving the ball on offense and make a couple of passes, it opens up the lane and creates opportunities, and you have to capitalize on those chances,” Mcnabb said. “And usually I get my points down low and from offensive boards when I drive into the lane.”
“Jayda is a firecracker and she makes so much happen for us, and leads the team in offensive rebounding,” Brooks said. “And for her to hit free throws, that’s been a thorn in our side this year, and to hit those did give us confidence. Those two plays were big in forcing our tempo and forcing our will in the game.”
Raider pressure forced another turnover, setting up a fast break layups by Merrival and Rising, and a Jill Delzer jumper extending the Raider lead to 29-20 at the end of three quarters.
Sobczak 3-pointer midway through the fourth extinguished any Harrisburg hopes of a comeback, while the defense limited the Tigers to seven points in the final frame as the Raiders (16-5) advanced to a Friday semifinal matchup against Brandon Valley (17-5) at 7:15 p.m. Mountain Time.
"I can’t really point anybody out. This is a team,” Brooks said. “People don’t realize what we’ve been through this year (a 1-3 start to the season), and to be here now and be playing great is just all about team. And that’s what makes it so much fun with this group.”
A team effort it truly was on offense as well as defense as Sobczak and Rising led the Raiders balanced attack with nine points each. Merrival chipped in with seven and Mcnabb and Grace Ellis added six points apiece.
Carolyn Haar led Harrisburg with seven points, while team's leading scorers -- Honner and Emilee Boyer, who were averaging nearly 25 points combined a game on the season — were held to 13 points total.
And as for finally eclipsing the Harrisburg first-round jinx?
“I knew I’d be asked about that,” Brooks said with a chuckle. “We have been through a lot this year, so does it feel good? Yes. Am I happy for the girls? Yes, and I’m happy that it happened this way."