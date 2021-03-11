Stevens gets past Harrisburg to move into semifinals

Harrisburg grabbed the initiative early in the second quarter. Honner’s sixth point and a 3-pointer by Carolyn Haar closed the gap though a 3 by Kenya Merrival kept the Raiders up by a single point. The two teams exchanged buckets throughout the remained of the period before two free throws by Haar closed out the scoring with Harrisburg holding a 16-15 lead at intermission.

The third quarter appeared to be more of the same with the two teams trading baskets for the first four minutes of the frame before the Raiders, keyed by big plays inside by point guard Jayda Mcnabb, went on a 12-2 run to close out the third period, holding a 29-20 advantage.

Mcnabb converted a couple of charity tosses setup by a dribble drive and a foul in the paint. She then knocked down a short jumper off another offensive rebound propelling the Stevens to a 23-18 lead, an advantage the Raiders would not relinquish.

“When we start moving the ball on offense and make a couple of passes, it opens up the lane and creates opportunities, and you have to capitalize on those chances,” Mcnabb said. “And usually I get my points down low and from offensive boards when I drive into the lane.”