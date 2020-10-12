Stevens girls battles Roosevelt Tuesday for spot in finals

Rapid City Stevens girls soccer head coach Luis Usera asked his team Monday if they wanted three more practices.

Those last three practices would take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, ahead of a state championship game Saturday, but the Raiders would first need to secure a place in the final by claiming a victory in Tuesday’s semifinal against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

The squad answered yes.

“If we want to continue playing, this is how we need to be focused,” Usera said. “We can’t look beyond Tuesday.”

After its 3-1 win over Rapid City Central in the quarterfinals on Saturday, No. 3 Stevens suddenly became the top contender in the Class AA state tournament when top-seeded Aberdeen Central fell to O’Gorman, and No. 2 Harrisburg lost to the seventh-seeded Rough Riders via penalty kicks.

Usera had a conversation with his team about the upsets, and said at this point in the postseason, seeding goes out the window.

“These teams all want to win,” he said. “They’re going to bring their A game, so we’re looking forward to it.”