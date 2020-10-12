Stevens girls battles Roosevelt Tuesday for spot in finals

Rapid City Stevens girls soccer head coach Luis Usera asked his team Monday if they wanted three more practices.
Those last three practices would take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, ahead of a state championship game Saturday, but the Raiders would first need to secure a place in the final by claiming a victory in Tuesday’s semifinal against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
The squad answered yes.
“If we want to continue playing, this is how we need to be focused,” Usera said. “We can’t look beyond Tuesday.”
After its 3-1 win over Rapid City Central in the quarterfinals on Saturday, No. 3 Stevens suddenly became the top contender in the Class AA state tournament when top-seeded Aberdeen Central fell to O’Gorman, and No. 2 Harrisburg lost to the seventh-seeded Rough Riders via penalty kicks.
Usera had a conversation with his team about the upsets, and said at this point in the postseason, seeding goes out the window.
“These teams all want to win,” he said. “They’re going to bring their A game, so we’re looking forward to it.”
The Raiders enter the contest on an eight-game unbeaten streak and will take on a Roosevelt team that Usera said is very well-coach and organized defensively, with midfielder Macie Haggerty serving as a real threat and someone who will be a handful.
“They seem to work really well together as a unit, so for us it’s going to take some good individual efforts and some great combination play to break them down, so we’re excited to see these guys. They’ve been fun to watch on tape.”
He added that errors could prove costly for either squad.
“If they break our back line, if we break their back line, it’s going to be who can punish the other team when they make a mistake first. I think that’s going to be the thing that breaks the game down.”
Usera said he’s glad the top two seeds in the draw lost because it serves as a reminder to his squad to stay focused.
These girls are not taking anything lightly. They know they’ve got a big task ahead of them, but they’re also focused on what they’ve been working for all year long,” he said. “We’re going to come out ready, and (Roosevelt) is going to come out ready, and I think the best team will win.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
