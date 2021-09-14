Stevens girls, boys get shutout wins over St. Thomas More

Despite a blowout victory Tuesday evening, Luis Usera expects more from his team and said his squad will want the same.

The Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer team, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, ran away with a 5-0 win over St. Thomas More in an inter-class matchup at Sioux Park, but head coach Usera said their performance was different than the score indicated.

“If you asked the girls right now, they’re not quite happy with how they played. The score says one thing, but I think they want more from themselves,” he said. “If you think about (STM) being 3-5, that’s a really good team for only having three wins. It’s hard to believe that team’s not doing better than they’re doing.”

Usera said he wanted to see better control from the Raiders in dictating play on the field.

“The speed of play needs to be quicker,” he said. “Yeah we scored five goals, but it’s about rising to the challenge of not how many you can score but can you really control the tempo of the game with the ball.”

Stevens (8-0-1) opened the scoring in the fifth minute when a foul in the box gave it a penalty kick, which Riley Schad buried into the bottom-left corner of the net.