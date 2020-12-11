Stevens girls come up short against Brandon

A fourth-quarter comeback just came up short for the Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team.
The Raiders trailed by five points going into the fourth quarter, but fell 58-57 in their season opener Friday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.
Stevens had a shot to tie the game in the final 1.1 seconds, as Jill Delzer was on the free-throw line with two free throws and trailing by two. Delzer made the first free throw but missed the second.
Stevens jumped out to an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 34-31 at halftime.
Kenadi Rising had a big game offensively for the Raiders with 20 points, while Jayda McNabb added 13 and six rebounds. Grace Ellis had 10 points and seven boards. Stevens was 21-of-64 from the field.
Emma Jarovski led Brandon Valley with 16 points, followed by Hilary Behrens with 13 and Kylie Foss with 12.
Stevens returns to actin Saturday at noon hosting Yankton, while Brandon valley will be in Spearfish.
ST. THOMAS MORE 49, CODY, Wyo. 29: The Cavaliers got 24 points from Haleigh Timmer and ran past the Cubs in Gillette, Wyo.
Timmer scored all of the team's 11 points in the first quarter as Cody actually led 13-11, but the Cavs outscored the Cubs 38-16 the rest of the way.
Reese Ross added 10 for STM, while Mairia Duffy scored seven.
STM faces Thunder Basin Saturday in Gillette.
NEW UNDERWOOD 65, EDGEMONT 60: The Tigers ran past the Moguls Friday night in Edgemont.
New Underwood led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime.
Avery Heinert led the tigers with 14 points, followed by Holliday Thorton with 11 and Cerington Jones with 10.
Morgan Peterson led Edgemont with 20 points.
New Underwood hosts Dupree Saturday and Edgemont is at Wall.
STURGIS 62, DOUGLAS 35: The Scoopers pulled away in the second half to beat the Patriots in Box Elder.
Sturgis was up 31-23 at halftime and outscored the Pats 22-6 in the fourth quarter.
Kaylee Whatley led Sturgis with 16 points and Reese Ludwick added 14 points.
Keanna Walton led Douglas with 11 points.
Sturgis is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, with Douglas hosting Rapid City Central Saturday night.
BELLE FOURCHE 52, HILL CITY 50: The Broncs just held off the Rangers Friday night in Hill City.
Belle Jenson led Belle Fourche with 20 points and Dylan Stedille added 10 points.
Maggie Taylor and Whitney Edwards both scored 12 points for Hill City.
Belle hosts Sturgis Tuesday and hosts New Underwood Thursday.
LYMAN 52, STANLEY COUNTY 51: The Raiders just got past the Lady Buffaloes Friday night in Presho.
Skyler Volmer scored 16 points for Lyman, followed by Raelee Middletent with 12 and McKenzie Laverdure added 10 points.
Lyman is at Potter County Saturday and Stanley County, 0-2, hosts White River Saturday.
TIMBER LAKE 62, LEMMON 45: The Panthers ran past the Cowgirls Friday night in Timber Lake.
Timber Lake hosts Herreid/Harrold Tuesday and Lemmon hosts Dupree.
YANKTON 53, SPEARFISH 35: The Gazelles ran past the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish hosts Brandon Valley Saturday and Yankton is at Rapid City Stevens.
ST. THOMAS MORE 61, CODY, Wyo. 28: The Cavaliers opened the seaosn in impressive fashion, crushing the Cubs Friday night in Gillette, Wyo.
STM led 35-7 at halftime.
Ryan Wojcik led all scorers for the Cavaliers with 20 points, followed by Cade Kandolin with 14 and Caleb Hollenbeck with 10.
STM stays in Gillette Saturday to face Thunder Basin.
DOUGLAS 78, STURGIS 38: The Patriots ran out to a 19-point halftime lead and thumped the Scoopers Friday night in Box Elder.
Darrell Knight led a balanced Douglas attack with 18 points, followed by Connor Sauvage with 17 and David Severson with 12. Nathan Divis grabbed nine rebounds for the Pats.
Gavin Ligtenburg led Sturgis with nine points.
Douglas hosts Central Saturday night and Sturgis is at Belle Fourche Tuesday.
CUSTER 74, UPTON, Wyo. 68: The Wildcats got past the Bobcats Friday night in the season opener in Custer.
Custer led 40-27 at halftime and 58-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Jace Kelley had a big game for the Wildcats with 27 points, while Gage Tennyson scored 18 and Gunner Prior finished with 16.
Luca Brooks led Upton with 22 points.
BELLE FOURCHE 60, HILL CITY 38: The Broncs led 41-13 at halftime in the big win over the Rangers Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Lan Fuhrer led Belle Fourche with 17 points and Aiden Griffin added 10 points.
Grant Sullivan and Austin Groven both scored 14 points for Hill City.
Belle Fourche hosts Sturgis Tuesday and Hill City hosts New Underwood Thursday.
BRANDON VALLEY 76, RAPID CITY STEVENS 48: The Lynx pulled used big first and fourth quarters for the win over the Raiders Friday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.
Brandon Valley led 21-11 at the end of one and outscored the Raiders 25-13 in the fourth.
Riley Miller led the Lynx with 17 points, followed by Jaksen Deckert with 12 and Jay Jurgens with 11.
Jaden Haefs led Stevens with 10 points.
Stevens hosts Yankton today and Brandon Valley is at Spearfish.
NEW UNDERWOOD 65, EDGEMONT 60: The Tigers held off the Moguls Friday night in Edgemont.
Edgeont led 17-9 at the end of one and 30-26 at halftime before New Underwood took the lead in the second half.
Linkin Ballard led New Underwood with 19 points, followed by Garrett Medley with 18 and Grant Madsen with 14.
Caleb Simons led Edgemont with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Keaton Darrell added 13 points and four assist for Edgemont.
New Underwood hosts Dupree Saturday and Edgemont is at Wall.
YANKTON 76, SPEARFISH 60: Matthew Mors scored 48 points in the big win over the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish hosts Brandon Valley Saturday and Yankton is at Rapid City Stevens.
LEMMON 41, TIMBER LAKE 36: The Cowboys held off the Panthers Friday night in Timber Lake.
Timber Lake hosts Herreid/Harrold Tuesday and Lemmon hosts Dupree.
