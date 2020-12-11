Stevens girls come up short against Brandon

A fourth-quarter comeback just came up short for the Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team.

The Raiders trailed by five points going into the fourth quarter, but fell 58-57 in their season opener Friday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.

Stevens had a shot to tie the game in the final 1.1 seconds, as Jill Delzer was on the free-throw line with two free throws and trailing by two. Delzer made the first free throw but missed the second.

Stevens jumped out to an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 34-31 at halftime.

Kenadi Rising had a big game offensively for the Raiders with 20 points, while Jayda McNabb added 13 and six rebounds. Grace Ellis had 10 points and seven boards. Stevens was 21-of-64 from the field.

Emma Jarovski led Brandon Valley with 16 points, followed by Hilary Behrens with 13 and Kylie Foss with 12.

Stevens returns to actin Saturday at noon hosting Yankton, while Brandon valley will be in Spearfish.

ST. THOMAS MORE 49, CODY, Wyo. 29: The Cavaliers got 24 points from Haleigh Timmer and ran past the Cubs in Gillette, Wyo.