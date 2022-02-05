Stevens girls dominate boards in win over Brandon Valley; Raider boys outlast Lynx

Stingy defense and a strong performance on the glass propelled the No. 4 Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team to a 44-36 win over No. 3 Brandon Valley on Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Stevens improved to 12-2 on the season while Brandon valley fell to 12-3 after losing back-to-back games in Rapid City.

The Raiders finished plus-28 in rebound margin and limited the Lynx to just three 3-pointers.

"Those were the keys to victory for us, making sure we were rebounding well and taking them out of easy 3-point looks," Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. "They are a very good 3-point shooting team, so before the game we talked about closing out with our hands high and not giving them anything easy."

Brandon Valley finished the game 12 of 55 shooting for a 21.8% mark from the field.

Jayda McNabb led the way for the Raiders with 12 points, half of which she scored in the fourth quarter, and six rebounds. Jaden Matkins added 10 points and four rebounds.

"My passing was a little better. I still turned over the ball a few times, and I also put in more free throws today, which I haven't done lately," McNabb said. "I think just focusing more has been key for me."

The Lynx led Stevens 11-8 after the first quarter but it responded with an 8-0 run over 5:15 to take a 16-11 lead with 2:45 to play in the first half and never looked back.

In the third quarter, Brandon Valley rattled off seven unanswered points to cut its deficit to 25-24 with 1:42 left in the frame, but Stevens entered the final period with a 29-26 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Stevens saw its lead dwindle to 33-31 with 5:29 left, but the Raiders went on a 6-0 run and pushed their lead to 39-31 with 3:01 remaining.

Stevens allowed one Lynx field goal in the final 1:14 to seal a 44-36 victory.

"I know this team has really high goals for the season and we are hopefully building day by day," Dannenbring said.

The Raiders return to action on Friday at Yankton.

Raider boys outlast Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team held on to defeat Brandon Valley 54-45.

The Lynx cut Stevens' lead to 46-42 with 6:01 to play, but the Raiders' defense held strong, keeping Brandon Valley off the board until it hit a 3-pointer with six seconds on the clock.

"We clamped down. They did have some open shots and you could see they were tired," Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. "I thought defensively we did a better job. "If you only give up 45 points you are going to win a lot of games."

Stevens drained nine 3-pointers in the contest and held the Lynx to 3 of 7 from beyond the arch.

Nate Kindred finished the game 3-for-6 from 3-point land with 17 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

"Last night I took a lot of tough shots, but tonight I found my teammates and everyone got their shots, which opened up the floor for me to get some more easy ones," Kindred said.

The Raiders' win bodes well for seeding as the regular season winds down. Stevens entered the game 12th in the Class AA standings while the Lynx sat at ninth.

"For us, it's just about whether or not we can compete with some of these teams above us in the standings," Stoebner said. "That was our biggest focus today and we weren't perfect but we competed."

The two teams went back-and-forth in the opening half before Stevens gained a foothold and entered the locker room with a 30-26 lead.

But the Lynx battled back and took a 34-32 lead on a Josh Olthoff layup with 6:05 left in the third quarter. Olthoff finished the game with 23 points and five rebounds.

Stevens pulled away in the fourth quarter as it forced a 5:55 Lynx scoring drought in the fourth quarter, while the Raiders went on an 8-0 run to secure a 54-47 win.

"I think this game will be a turning point for us in the season," Kindred said. "And I think we are going to start picking it up and really surprise some people here at the end of the season."

Stevens returns to action on Friday at Yankton.

