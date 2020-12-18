Stevens girls downed by hot-shooting Huron

The Huron girls basketball found their groove early and never let up.
Behind 11 made 3-pointers and a 25-point performance by Tenley Buddenhagen, the Tigers rolled to a 68-40 victory to beat host Stevens on Friday night for the first time in seven years.
“Huron’s a great team, they’ve got a great coach,” Raiders head coach Michael Brooks said. “AA basketball is wonderful in this state and they’re just an example of, when you believe in a system and play together, and you fight for every opportunity, that’s how good you can be, so hats off to them. They just played a tremendous game.”
Jayda Mcnabb scored 20 points — half her squad’s total — on 7 of 14 shooting and grabbed five offensive rebounds for Stevens (1-2), which shot 25% from the floor and went 3-for-24 on shots beyond the arc. Jill Delzer made two of those 3s and finished with eight points, and Taaliyah Porter hauled in eight rebounds.
Buddenhagen made nine of 13 field goal attempts and hit four 3-pointers to lead Huron (3-1), which shot 43% from the floor and converted on nearly half their 3-point attempts, going 11-for-24. Heavan Gainey added 13 points and Brooke Schiltz collected 11 boards.
The Tigers roared out to a 14-2 advantage in the opening quarter thanks to two 3-pointers. The Raiders responded with an 8-0 run to get back within a single-digit deficit before Buddenhagen drilled a shot from the perimeter to close out the frame.
With a trio of 3s already under its belt, Huron drained four more in the second quarter, with the first three coming consecutively to build a 30-12 lead off an 11-0 run with 3:05 to play in the first half. Mcnabb was able to break the string of deep shots when she grabbed her own rebound, made a bucket through contact and hit the and-one, but Gainey answered with her first trey to get the Tigers out to a 33-16 advantage at intermission.
“We just tried to be who we are. We tried to switch it up,” Brooks said. “We tried to play as physical as we could.”
A 3 from Delzer and a 3-point play by Mcnabb on back-to-back possession cut the Raiders’ deficit to to 11 early in the third frame, but Stevens never made it closer as Huron continued to rain down long balls, drilling three more in the quarter and extending its lead to more than 20 at 52-31.
The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with four straight layups before Mcnabb hit her first 3-pointer of the evening to reach 20 points. Huron eventually reached its largest margin of the contest with a 7-0 run for a 29-point advantage in the final minutes of the game.
“I think they just hit some great shots in rhythm,” Brooks said of the Tigers 3-point shooting. “We’ve got some things we’ve got to learn from. We’ve got some young kids playing a lot of big minutes.”
Stevens hosts Mitchell (1-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
