Stevens girls downed by hot-shooting Huron

With a trio of 3s already under its belt, Huron drained four more in the second quarter, with the first three coming consecutively to build a 30-12 lead off an 11-0 run with 3:05 to play in the first half. Mcnabb was able to break the string of deep shots when she grabbed her own rebound, made a bucket through contact and hit the and-one, but Gainey answered with her first trey to get the Tigers out to a 33-16 advantage at intermission.

“We just tried to be who we are. We tried to switch it up,” Brooks said. “We tried to play as physical as we could.”

A 3 from Delzer and a 3-point play by Mcnabb on back-to-back possession cut the Raiders’ deficit to to 11 early in the third frame, but Stevens never made it closer as Huron continued to rain down long balls, drilling three more in the quarter and extending its lead to more than 20 at 52-31.

The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with four straight layups before Mcnabb hit her first 3-pointer of the evening to reach 20 points. Huron eventually reached its largest margin of the contest with a 7-0 run for a 29-point advantage in the final minutes of the game.