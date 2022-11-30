Stevens girls eager to show their program is bigger than 6 players

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team graduated six players who played major roles on its state tournament runner-up squads the past two seasons.

All-State guard Jayda McNabb departed to continue her hoops career at the Air Force Academy Prep School, and Spirit of Su winner Bailee Sobczak moved on to play for the University of Nebraska Kearney.

That duo in particular gave the Raiders a marked physicality on the floor over the past few years, but head coach Adam Dannenbring is excited to lead a team with a slightly different DNA in the 2022-23 season.

“You don't really replace them, you just do your best to work with what we have,” said Dannenbring, who's entering his second season as head coach. “We're not totally different. We do a lot of the same things, but we just put different personnel in different situations.”

The Raiders do return two players with starting experience in senior Macey Wathen and sophomore Taaliyah Porter. They also bring back three other seniors in Hailey Oswald, Gabbie Love and Eva Heinert.

“I’d say we did lose a lot of strong people, but I feel like we have two strong starters that are coming back, and all of us,” Oswald said. “Everybody can bring everything to the table, so I think it'll be a great year and we'll see what happens.”

Dannenbring saw Porter take a massive jump in the offseason after a stellar freshman season. She enters the season ranked 11th among Class of 2025 products in the Dakotas, according to Prep Girls Hoops.

“She's going to be one of the best players in AA basketball this year,” Dannenbring said. “She's going to be garnering a lot of attention from the teams that we play because she's super skilled and does everything well.”

In the past, Stevens prided itself in its physicality, but this season Dannenbring said the squad looks to make more plays from beyond the arc.

Wathen was a formidable threat from distance last year. In the opening game of the Class AA State Tournament she led Stevens with 17 points, including a trio of fourth-quarter 3s as it skirted past Rapid City Central at The Monument Ice arena.

According to Prep Girls Hoops, the guard/forward ranks 28th among seniors in the Dakotas.

Dannenbring also hopes to utilize the speed of his team to play open basketball and rack up baskets in transition.

“We’re really going to try and push the ball in transition,” he said. “I told the girls that they’re going to get the first 20 seconds of our shot clock to go and score before they run a set. I don’t want to run a set because I think they're skilled and quick enough to cause havoc.”

A few players have missed time due to minor injuries and illness this offseason, but the Raiders are relatively healthy, especially compared to this time last season. In 2021-22 Stevens did not have its full roster active until Valentine's Day.

Oswald said everything is starting to fall into place for the Raiders and that she isn’t concerned with how the rest of the state perceives the team after losing some key pieces.

“We're definitely getting overlooked,” Oswald said. “I'm expecting polls for us to be very, very down, but I would not listen to that because we're still the same team. We still have that big defense mentality and we're not going to give up.”

After practice on Tuesday, the team held a meeting to set goals for the new year, with less than a week until tipoff against Douglas on Dec. 5 at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“This team has pretty high expectations for themselves,” Dannenbring said. “They kind of want to prove to the state that our program is good, it wasn't just that class.”